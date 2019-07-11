Lady Gaga's new beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, will be available to purchase very soon.

Amazon Prime members will be able to pre-order the first three products from the highly anticipated line on Prime Day, which begins on July 15 at 12 a.m. PST and ends on July 16, WWD reports.

Those who are not Prime members can pre-order after Prime Day. Products will be shipped in September when the line officially launches.

On Thursday, the line unveiled the three items -- RIP Lip Liner, Le Riot Lip Gloss and Glam Attack all-over liquid shimmer powder -- on its official Instagram account, housed in sleek black packaging.

The exciting announcement of Gaga's brand came on Tuesday via a video posted on Twitter. Gaga, a champion of diversity in all aspects, wrote on social media how she discovered the power of makeup and its ability to transform and empower.

"When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup.

I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true."



"It was then that I invented Lady Gaga," she continued. "I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be. Sometimes beauty doesn't come naturally from within. But I'm so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn't know I had. I've come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way."

