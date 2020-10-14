Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Women's Clothing Deals
Prime Day 2020 is here and there are tons of amazing women's fashion deals you don't want to miss out on. Shop clothing, shoes and accessories from big fashion brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Sam Edelman, Alo Yoga, Keds, Lele Sadoughi and so many more.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 will end on Oct. 14, meaning you have less than 48 hours to score huge deals. Prime Day 2020 deals are offering price cuts on shoes, loungewear, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.
Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale is filled with white hots deals and massive discounts on coveted brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch.
Be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. Plus, buy $40 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 credit!
Shop the best fashion deals from Prime Day.
Grab these Meghan Markle favorites while they're at this amazing price!
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version.
Don't miss out on this huge discount on versatile and fashionable Sam Edelman booties.
A trendy chain necklace duo by Jules Smith.
Save on this fashion-forward embellished headband by Lele Sadoughi.
Don't miss out on a huge discount on this stunning green silky Fame and Partners dress -- perfect for the holidays!
Chic and comfortable loafer flats by Aldo.
A soft, oversized hoodie by Alo Yoga, boasting edgy outer seam details.
This leather jacket is so soft and perfect for crisp and cold nights.
Calvin Klein’s comfortable cotton racerback bralette is available in sizes XS to 3X.
Looking for a classic white sneaker? This classic canvas Keds pair is a staple.
This puffy jacket is sure to keep you warm for the winter.
An all-black quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff to match any outfit.
A classic LBD is essential for any women's wardrobe.
These ballet flats come in a variety of colors and you can dress them up or down.
A classic Levi's jacket that will keep you warm all fall.
An on-trend lounge set by Honeydew Intimates featuring a tie-dye printed sweatshirt and sweatpants.
