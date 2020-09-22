Amazon Prime Day 2020 Starts Oct. 13 -- Here's What We Know So Far
Amazon Prime Day 2020 will take place in October. The mega shopping event, exclusively for Amazon Prime members, is usually held in July but, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Prime Day was postponed.
Prime Day will start on Oct. 13, according to sources cited by CNET. Amazon has yet to make the official announcement. The online retailer previously said it's planning to have Prime Day take place in the fourth quarter of this year. Amazon currently has a landing page for Prime Day 2020, which states simply, "It's coming."
The sale extravaganza kicks off the year's biggest shopping season with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the holidays following afterwards.
Other retailers are already gearing up to compete. Notably, Walmart just launched its Amazon competitor, Walmart Plus, on Sept. 15.
But saving money on Amazon can start today. As we wait for more details about Amazon Prime Day, you can save big right now. Save up to 70% on a range of products like Tumi luggage, Adidas sneakers and apparel, Eddie Bauer coolers, Soludos shoes and Rebecca Minkoff handbags.
Check back for the latest news as ET Style learns more info, and read through on everything we know about this year's Prime Day so far ahead.
When is Prime Day?
The annual shopping event will start on Oct. 13. Usually, Amazon Prime Day is a two-day event.
Who can shop Amazon Prime Day deals?
The sales event is open to all Prime members. If you don't have an Amazon Prime membership already, you can sign up here to become an Amazon Prime member.
What types of Amazon Prime Day Deals can we expect?
Every year, the Amazon Prime Day sale is filled with discounts across a wide array of categories, including fashion, beauty, electronics, home and kitchen and from major brands such as Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, Alo Yoga, Nike, Honest Beauty, Revlon, Dyson, Apple and so many more.
The retailer also offers a massive discount on Amazon device products such as the Fire TV Stick, Amazon Echo, Fire Tablets, Echo Smart Speaker and Kindle e-readers. Expect to shop various lightning deal and daily Prime Day deal offerings, too.
