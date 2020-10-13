Amazon Prime Day 2020 is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Now is the time to shop all of the other fashionable designer shoes and more that are on sale at Amazon Prime Day 2020. Prime Day 2020 is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts up to 82% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday.

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Small businesses are hosting sales right alongside your favorite luxury brands. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We expect to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week, including electronics, travel gear,designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches, men's clothing, underwear, jewelry and more.

Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. Yep, it just got better, Prime account holders!

Check out ET Style's top picks for Vionic footwear deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale.

Women's Blanck PVC Rhinestone Dress Sandal SCHUTZ Amazon Women's Blanck PVC Rhinestone Dress Sandal SCHUTZ Simple, classic and a little sexy. These dress sandals by SCHUTZ will send any outfit to the next level. $100.30 at Amazon

Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps Jeffrey Campbell Amazon Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps Jeffrey Campbell Step out and make a statement. These pink pumps by Jeffrey Campbell are 40% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $160 $95.20 at Amazon

Women's Leah Cutout Block Heel Sam Edelman Amazon Women's Leah Cutout Block Heel Sam Edelman These classy block heel shoes by Sam Edelman are 36% off for Amazon Prime Day, while supplies last. REGULARLY $48 $30.60 at Amazon

Women's Loraine Loafers Sam Edelman Amazon Women's Loraine Loafers Sam Edelman Sam Edelman's Loraine loafers are laid back enough for a daytime hang that walks right into a stylish night. Right now, they're 30% off for Prime Day. REGULARLY $130 $103.99 at Amazon

Women's Sienna Matte Boot UGG Amazon Women's Sienna Matte Boot UGG Prepare for any weather with the UGG Sienna Matte Boot. This boot comes in three different colors, so you can find a pair to match your outwear style. REGULARLY $70 $63.16 at Amazon

Gayle Pump Calvin Klein Amazon Gayle Pump Calvin Klein These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns. REGULARLY $109 $79.02 and Up at Amazon

Collette Heel Soludos Amazon Collette Heel Soludos These blacks shoes are perfect for a night out. REGULARLY $263.64 $120 at Amazon

Noles Double Strap Slides Dolce Vita Amazon Noles Double Strap Slides Dolce Vita This Dolce Vita Women's Noles Double Strap Slide is a wearable strappy sandal which will look good with both jeans, skirts and dresses. REGULARLY $122 $69.60 and up at Amazon

Felicia Ballet Flats Sam Edelman Amazon Felicia Ballet Flats Sam Edelman These are the essential black ballet flats. Other colors are discounted with prices as low as $94.25, while supplies last. REGULARLY $110 $99.95 on Amazon

Welles Pump Jessica Simpson Amazon Welles Pump Jessica Simpson These Jessica Simpson pumps are perfect for a night out. These pumps come in three colors: black microsuede, champagne glitter and natural leopard. ORIGINALLY $98 $69.99 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals - Fashion, TVs, Smart Home & More

Amazon Prime Day: Save Up to 40% on Lacoste

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Up to 30% Off Vineyard Vines for Men

The Best Bra Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins and More

The Best Designer Shoes - Coach, Rothy's, Tory Burch, Allsaints & More

Coach Sale: Get 50% Off Handbags, Wallets, Jewelry, Shoes and More

Kate Spade Sale: Save 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes Shoes & More

Allbirds Claim to Be 'World's Most Comfortable Shoes'

The Best Walking Shoes for Women

Nike Sale: Get Up to 40% on Select Sneaker and Apparel Styles

DSW Labor Day Sale: 40% Off Select Brands and 20% Off Clearance Boots

12 Best Running Shoes for Women

Naturalizer Labor Day Sale: Take 60% off Sandals + 30% off Sales Shoes

Chinese Laundry Sale: Get 50% Off Clearance and 40% Off Pre-Fall Faves