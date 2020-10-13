Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save Up to 40% on Skechers Shoes

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Among other things, it's time to shop Skechers at Amazon Prime Day 2020. Prime Day 2020 is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. If you're in the market, now's the time to give your kick game an upgrade with some fresh shoes from Skechers at a discount. If none of the available pairs are up your alley, don't worry: There are plenty of deals from footwear brands at Amazon's Sale. The sale features lots of luxury brand names, including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and others.

Whether you're looking for a lightweight pair of sandals for all-day outings, a cute pair to go with dark jeans or the always-in-style black sandal, there's a deal for you at the Prime Day event. Plus, there are styles for men and kids so the whole family can have fresh kicks!

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, nderwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Skecher's deals we have curated with deep discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Men's Moreno Skechers Amazon Men's Moreno Skechers REGULARLY $65 $44.95 at Amazon

Women's Slide Wedge Sandal Skechers Amazon Women's Slide Wedge Sandal Skechers This colorful pair of Sketcher sandals will complement any outfit. REGULARLY $45 $35.91 at Amazon

Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer Sketchers Amazon Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer Sketchers The perfect slip on sporty loafer from Sketchers at a great deal. REGULARLY $49.95 $44.95 and up at Amazon

Women's On-The-go 600-Best-liked Flip-Flop Sketchers Amazon Women's On-The-go 600-Best-liked Flip-Flop Sketchers This comfy Sketchers flip flops are perfect for running errands. REGULARLY $40 $36.38 at Amazon

