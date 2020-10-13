The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2020. Enjoy discounts of up to 70% off on coveted handbags, sunglasses, watches and accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, bags and more at the Prime Day event.

With so many tote, crossbody bag, iPhone case and purse options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals at the sales.

Although Amazon Prime Day was postponed until Oct. 13-14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But now the sale is on and it's a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, kids shoes, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor and jewelry.

Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards. .

Below, shop ET Style's favorite Kate Spade picks from Amazon Prime Day.

Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Jackson Pebbled Leather Crossbody bag comes with an interior and exterior pocket. Get this now for under $100, while supplies last. REGULARLY $249 $99 at Amazon

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade Amazon Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade This elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. Additionally, it comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. This hot purse is 70% off at the Amazon sale, while supplies last. REGULARLY $299 $80 at Amazon

Taylor Large Tote Kate Spade New York Amazon Taylor Large Tote Kate Spade New York Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor large tote by Kate Spade New York. It's on sale in three different colors starting at $109.99. REGULARLY $166.24 $132.99 at Amazon

New Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York Amazon New Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York The new Dome Satchel by Kate Spade New York will hold everything you need for your next fashion-forward adventure. It comes in seven colors with prices starting as low as $173.44. REGULARLY $298 $199.49 at Amazon

Women's Margaux East West Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Women's Margaux East West Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York The women's Margaux East West Crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York is chic, stylish and deeply discounted for Amazon Prime Day. It's offered in four colors starting at $80.99, while supplies last. REGULARLY $168 $84.94 at Amazon

Margaux Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York Amazon Margaux Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too. REGULARLY $298 $178.80 at Amazon

Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York Amazon Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag, on sale for Amazon Prime Day. REGULARLY $198 $110.25 at Amazon

Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York Amazon Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York Keep those cards and cash in order in a classic Kate Spade New York Spencer Zip Around Continental wallet. $84.60 at Amazon

Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Max Tutu Kate Spade New York Amazon Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Max Tutu Kate Spade New York Your phone has never been more adorable than in this Kate Spade New York Sylvia Francois Mag Folio. This case fits the iPhone 11 Pro Max and is 20% off for Amazon Prime Day. REGULARLY $83.11 $66.49 at Amazon

Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Amazon Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade smartwatch with touchscreen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. REGULARLY $278 $134.75 at Amazon

