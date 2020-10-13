Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here and we're making a beeline for those deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Amazon devices and bundles including the Ring Stick Up Cam, Fire tablets, Echo Dot and more will be on sale from Oct. 13-14.

Now's the best time to shop and save on fashionable, beauty and home items that are on sale at Amazon Prime Day 2020. Prime Day 2020 is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. The shopping event is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories for Amazon Prime Day, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices on sale at Amazon Prime Day 2020 and even more discounts.

Ring Stick Up Cam Amazon Amazon Ring Stick Up Cam Amazon Save $20 on the Ring Stick Up Cam, now just $79.99. REGULARLY $99 $79 at Amazon

32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition Insignia Amazon 32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition Insignia Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99, including the Insignia 32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition for $109.99. REGULARLY $169.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Eero Mesh WiFi System Amazon Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi System Amazon Save $75 on the eero Mesh WiFi system, ditch your home router and score WiFi coverage for all your devices. REGULARLY $249 $174 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Save 60% on Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under 20 bucks. REGULARLY $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Save $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, available in four colors. You can also save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, now just $74.99. REGULARLY $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

And don't miss these other deals on Amazon devices:

