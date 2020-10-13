Amazon Prime Day 2020: The Best Deals on Leggings
Amazon Prime Day is here! The biggest shopping day of the year is jam-packed with deep discounts across nearly every category, and we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on leggings. This year's annual shopping event takes place from Oct. 13-14 and is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
A major part of our new daily uniform, leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on right now. Considering you can wear them to yoga class, to work from home, to the (home) gym and as actual pants, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple -- especially when there is a deal to score.
Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.
Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.
Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun.
Amazon shoppers, are you ready to stock up and save? Shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on leggings in every size, fit and color below.
Chill, these high-waist shapewear leggings by Shapermint have everything under control. The compression fabric smooths and shapes and even lifts your booty.
No need to leave your phone at home (well, unless you want to!). These stylish, stretchy pants by OUGESS come in 30 different styles, and almost all of them are around 20% off for Prime Day.
These yoga leggings by WodoWei are breathable, stretchy, and so-not-see-through. With seven different styles, you'll look fly for your workout every single day of the week.
Make a major statement in these occasion leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints and they're selling out so fast.
These stretchy capris by Oaika come in 37 different colors. Scoop up a few before this Prime Day 2020 flash deal ends!
Just add a sports bra, running shoes and your favorite activewear tank for a complete workout set.
These comfy, well-reviewed leggings from Amazon brand AURIQUE come in five colors, including Blue Gibraltar Sea (pictured above).
