Amazon Prime Day 2021: Early Deals on Home Decor
Amazon Prime Day starts Monday, but we're seeing early deals on home decor items! If you're giving your home a summer refresh and you want to get a Prime Day deal ahead of the big sale event, there are tons of discounts on items to dazzle a bare wall, create a farmhouse style bathroom or transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis.
In addition to home decor, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: electronics and Amazon devices including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablets, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.
As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
To get the most out of these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals available. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more discounts ahead of the Prime Day Sale!
