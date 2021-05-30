Amazon Prime Day 2021 is expected to roll out late next month and we're on deal alert! Whether you're the type of shopper to wait for the big sale events or your daily routine is shopping at Amazon for deep discounts, ET Style has all the information you need to know about Amazon's epic shopping event.

From the official Prime Day event dates to top picks from what will undoubtedly be a vast array of must-have products (with incredible Amazon Prime Day discounts in tow), we'll be keeping a finger on the pulse of everything to know ahead of one of the biggest shopping days outside Black Friday and Cyber Monday to keep you on top of it all. But just in case you can't wait until Prime Day to start shopping, we've also rounded up early deals on the best products from Amazon, from home decor to activewear, travel gear and luggage for a sneak peek.

Scroll down to read up on everything we know about Amazon Prime Day 2021 so far, and be sure to keep checking back as we continue to update it with more information as it comes.

265 Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals: Shop Kate Spade, Fire Stick, Apple, CHI, Adidas, Ray-Ban, Gucci, Fitbit, Echo & More

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Perhaps you're asking yourself one question: When is Amazon Prime Day? It's understandable, seeing that the shopping site delayed its biggest sales event of the year to October last year just ahead of the holiday shopping season due to the pandemic. But in 2021, Amazon is returning to its regularly programmed annual Prime Day season, summer. While Amazon has yet to officially reveal the exact date (or dates) for the occasion, Amazon announced that the event will take place "before the end of the second quarter," which likely means sometime in June. Sites like Wirecutter and other outlets report that Prime Day 2021 is expected to be a two-day affair in late June as well, with a second shopping event in the fall so you can shop for holiday gifts (yeah, you and your bank accounts will want to build some stamina).

What will be available for Prime Day?

Like every Prime Day sale that's come before it, this year's sale event is sure to have early Prime Day deals up for grabs for shoppers like it would during the holiday season -- like TV deals, laptop deals or a deal on an ipad, Macbook or Apple watch. But if there were any specific products we'd advise to keep on your radar to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals, it's Amazon products. Perhaps you've been keeping some Amazon devices (like an Amazon Kindle e-reader to go with a Kindle Unlimited subscription, a Ring Video Doorbell, a Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets or an Amazon Echo smart speaker) in your cart over the previous year. Well, now's your chance to finally get a one for yourself -- at a lightning deal. In the past, asking Alexa would've scored you exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals. This year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals at Amazon's huge day.

This is also the perfect time to get a head start on your holiday shopping. Along with Amazon's expansive line of products, Prime Day shoppers will be able to find everything they could need; laptop deals, home and kitchen gear, clothes, toys and so much more. And if you aren't sure where to start, don't worry—we'll be keeping you posted on all of the Prime deals we'll be bookmarking for ourselves.

Who can shop the Amazon Prime Day sale?

Anyone with an Amazon Prime membership can get in on Prime Day. But if you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial (which can be used during the retailer's biggest event of the year). Let's face it, the deals are so good, you don't have to wait until Black Friday and have no reason not to sign up for an account -- even if you're only using it for a Prime Day deal. For even more convenience, download the amazon app to get these amazon prime day deals straight to your phone.

Among the many benefits to having an Amazon Prime account -- including access to Prime Video, exclusive television shows and film and fast shipping -- you'll be able to shop Amazon's largest sale of the year. If you want a coupon or two, we've gathered some of the best coupons on Amazon. For convenience, download the amazon app to get these deals straight to your phone.

Amazon Prime Membership Amazon Amazon Prime Membership Among the many benefits to having an Amazon Prime account -- including access to exclusive television shows and film and fast shipping -- you'll be able to shop Amazon's largest sale of the year. $119 AT AMAZON Sign Up

You can also expect other top retailers to release huge discounts around Amazon Prime Day as well including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and More! Be sure to check back as ET Style updates this page with more details on Amazon Prime Day 2021 as we learn more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals on Designer Sunglasses

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals for the Home

The 20 Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now

265 Best Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals: Apple, Gucci, Echo & More

15 of the Best Amazon Coupons Deals We've Found

23 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Everything Lizzo Made Us Buy: Leggings, Skincare and More

Amazon's Best Pre-Prime Day Deals on Luggage: Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More

The Best Walmart Deals: Smart TVs, Apple, CHI,Google & More

Amazon Pre Prime Day Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor