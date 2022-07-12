Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Luxury Beauty Products

By Wesley Horvath‍
Amazon Premium Beauty Sale
Amazon

It's no secret: Amazon is home to some of the best deals on everything from fashion and home essentials to tech and yes, even beauty. And while the retailer boasts great savings across all categories pretty much year-round, Amazon is currently offering some of the season's hottest deals on their top-rated luxury beauty products — and all on Amazon Prime Day 2022

With Prime Day 2022 expected to return once again this summer, Amazon is providing shoppers with the opportunity to get in on the savings extravaganza early and browse limited-time deals on products from cult-favorite beauty brands like Avène, Oribe, NuFACESunday Riley and so many more. 

Whether you're running low on your favorite moisturizers, are on the lookout for a new mascara or simply want to invest in some quality anti-aging beauty products, Amazon can help you restock your favorite beauty staples — and for a fraction of the normal cost. 

Ahead, shop Amazon's best deals on luxury beauty products on Prime Day 2022 — including the NuFACE Petite Facial Toning Device and Perricone MD's No Makeup Mascara.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener

The Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener is formulated with a trio of peptides to help "tighten, firm and smooth the look of fine lines and deep wrinkles on your face. 

$49$34
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil
SkinStore
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

The Lizzo-approved face oil works to brighten and hydrate the look of skin with an instant glow. 

$40$28
Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush
Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush
Amazon
Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush

This limited edition set from Drybar is worth every penny.

$150$105
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
Amazon
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

Strengthen your bonds with your special somebody this Valentine's Day, by helping them strengthen their hair bonds. 

$30$24
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Soften your lips while you sleep with Laneige's highly coveted lip mask.

$24$17
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour
Amazon
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour

If you wake up with bags, dark circles or puffiness under your eyes, then you might benefit from an eye contour serum, such as this one by Sunday Riley. 

$65$46
NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit
NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit
Amazon
NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit

The NuFace Petite Facial Toning Device comes with the device (of course) and a hydrating leave-on gel primer. You can feel extra lavish while the NuFACE Toning Device smooths your fine lines and wrinkles.

$339$217
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Shop this celeb-loved beauty brand to reduce your dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.

$55$39
CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30
CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30
Amazon
CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30

This tinted moisturizer sunscreen is a bestseller from fan favorite CeraVe.

$16$14
MagicMinerals AirBrush Foundation Set by Jerome Alexander
MagicMinerals AirBrush Foundation Set by Jerome Alexander
Amazon
MagicMinerals AirBrush Foundation Set by Jerome Alexander

This spray foundation provides full coverage in an ultra-light formula that conceals hard-to-cover areas in a matte finish without caking, creasing or streaking.

$50$32 WITH COUPON
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
Amazon
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device

Save 40% on NuFace's line smoothing device that instantly smooths the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, mouth, and forehead with gentle microcurrent.

$149$104
Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti-Aging Night Face Oil
Sunday Riley LUNA Sleeping Night Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti-Aging Night Face Oil

Upgrade your nightly skin care routine with a retinol-infused face oil to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores. 

$55$39
FOREO LUNA 3 Smart Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush
Foreo luna 3 smart facial cleansing and firming massage brush
Amazon
FOREO LUNA 3 Smart Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush

Bring the lavish spa experience to your own bathroom with the Luna 3 Smart Brush. This model of smart brush is specifically made for people with combination skin and sensitive skin. 

$200$131
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum
Amazon
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum

This face firming serum reduces wrinkles and other lines, as well as enlarged pores. The magic behind this serum is its alpha lipoic acid, which helps smooth the texture of your skin. 

$99$59
PMD Personal Microderm Classic
PMD Personal Microderm Classic
Amazon
PMD Personal Microderm Classic

Thanks to its suction, an at-home microdermabrasion machine allows you to remove blackheads and clogged pores easily.

$159$95
Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Glycolic Night Cream
Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Glycolic Night Cream
Amazon
Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Glycolic Night Cream
$65$52
NuFACE Anniversary Complete Facial Toning Kit
NuFACE Anniversary Complete Facial Toning Kit
Amazon
NuFACE Anniversary Complete Facial Toning Kit

The NuFACE Anniversary Complete Facial Toning Kit includes three skincare treatments and attachments to pair with the light therapy NuFACE toning device. 

$525$368
Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara
Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara
Amazon
Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara

The Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara is essentially hair care for your eyelashes. It parts and lifts your lashes without weighing them down with unnessecary ingredients. 

$30$18

