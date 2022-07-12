Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Smart Home Deals: Save Big on Fire TVs, Tablets, and More

By Larry Stansbury‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Prime Day Electronics
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicked off today with tons of deals on Amazon Devices and Electronics. The perks of the biggest sale of the year? Amazon devices, electronics, and other smart home devices are on sale up to 60% off! This year's massive two-day shopping event is happening right now and has already started offering unbeatable deals on Amazon devices such as Echo devices, Fire TV Sticks, Blink outdoor cameras and more. If you want to take advantage of the major discounts at this Amazon sale, make sure you shop before the popular products sell out. 

You can also upgrade your summer tech with Amazon Prime Day deals and save big on devices for great home entertainment including the Fire 7 Tablet and Fire TV that have all of your streaming services. Or, if you want to upgrade your home security system this summer, you can score deals on the Echo Show 15 and the Blink outdoor camera kits. 

Ahead, shop the best deals on Amazon devices, smart home and 4K TVs.

Best Amazon Prime Day Device and Electronic Deals:

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"

This Amazon TV offers all of your favorite streaming services and you can talk to Alexa anytime of the day or night to start any show off of your recommendation list. 

$510$280
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa

For high picture quality, this TV will give you an entertainment experience like never before. With its spectacular color, contrast, clarity, and brightness, you'll get the most out of your TV screen.

$830$500
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

This full fire HD TV will give you 4 times the resolution of picture quality when you watch your favorite shows and movies. Picture it like you're at the movies theaters, while you're at home.

$480$320
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

This TV comes with a voice remote control that you can talk to Alexa to start or end your show or movie. Perfect for those who are looking for countless entertainment. 

$170$90
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device

With this Fire Stick, you can feel the action in real life when you watch action or thriller movies right from your couch. The remote has great features, including access to your favorite apps, and live TV, all from the main menu.

$50$25
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube

This Fire TV Cube is 50% off, and you can get all access, including the built-in speaker to ask Alexa to check the weather and turn off the lights while the TV is off.

$120$60
Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5

Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.

$85$35
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2
Amazon
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2

Moved into a new home with no peephole? This video doorbell is for every home and requires minimum effort. Plus, it's 40% off!

$85$51
Blink Outdoor – 2 Camera Kit with Blink Mini
Blink Outdoor – 2 Camera Kit with Blink Mini
Amazon
Blink Outdoor – 2 Camera Kit with Blink Mini

This bundle includes two cameras and one Blink mini. You can protect your home while you're away on vacation with this security system. 

$215$100
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker
Amazon
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker

Rather than having a large speaker to take up space, this small compact smart speaker will fit perfectly into any small spaces. You can talk and ask Alexa to play music, read the news, control other compatible smart home devices in your home, and more

$40$18

RELATED:

The 40 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Before July 12

Prime Day Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More

Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: TVs, Blink Cameras and More

The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals at Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals You Can Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals: Streaming Devices, Fire TVs and More

The Best Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More

The Best Portable Blenders for Summer Cocktails On the Go

The Best Portable Air Conditioners to Beat the Summer Heat

Save Up to 30% on Funboy Pool Floats to Drift Into Summer

15 Biggest Video Games Releasing in Summer 2022

Vitamix Summer Sale: Save Up to $100 On the Best Vitamix Blenders

Summer Break 2022: What to Pack for Your Beach Vacation

Summer Vacation Essentials on Amazon

 