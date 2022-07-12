Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicked off today with tons of deals on Amazon Devices and Electronics. The perks of the biggest sale of the year? Amazon devices, electronics, and other smart home devices are on sale up to 60% off! This year's massive two-day shopping event is happening right now and has already started offering unbeatable deals on Amazon devices such as Echo devices, Fire TV Sticks, Blink outdoor cameras and more. If you want to take advantage of the major discounts at this Amazon sale, make sure you shop before the popular products sell out.

You can also upgrade your summer tech with Amazon Prime Day deals and save big on devices for great home entertainment including the Fire 7 Tablet and Fire TV that have all of your streaming services. Or, if you want to upgrade your home security system this summer, you can score deals on the Echo Show 15 and the Blink outdoor camera kits.

Ahead, shop the best deals on Amazon devices, smart home and 4K TVs.

Best Amazon Prime Day Device and Electronic Deals:

Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device With this Fire Stick, you can feel the action in real life when you watch action or thriller movies right from your couch. The remote has great features, including access to your favorite apps, and live TV, all from the main menu. $50 $25 Buy Now

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube This Fire TV Cube is 50% off, and you can get all access, including the built-in speaker to ask Alexa to check the weather and turn off the lights while the TV is off. $120 $60 Buy Now

Echo Show 5 Amazon Echo Show 5 Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion. $85 $35 Buy Now

Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker Rather than having a large speaker to take up space, this small compact smart speaker will fit perfectly into any small spaces. You can talk and ask Alexa to play music, read the news, control other compatible smart home devices in your home, and more $40 $18 Buy Now

