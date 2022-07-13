Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals: Last Day to Save on Apple AirPods, iPads, Macbooks and More
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has a wide range of Apple products you can get a great deal on right now. If you want to upgrade to the newest Apple iPhone with a higher quality camera or snag the newest Apple Watch, you should do it today on Prime Day. It's the last day to shop Prime Day deals, and the retailer has a variety of discounts on the iPhone SE, Apple AirPods, Apple Watch Series 7 and more.
Multiple Apple deals are happening on Amazon right now. If you’re looking for even greater savings and aren’t picky about having the newest models, you can also score up to 61% off renewed Apple products like this MacBook Pro. We haven’t seen deals this great since Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which makes now the perfect time to shop for the best apple deals. We've sorted through all of the Amazon Prime Day deals to round up the best Apple sales to shop online right now—from AirPods Pro to Apple Watches and MacBooks.
Amazon Prime Day always has a myriad of electronics on sale. If you're an Apple fanatic, you'll want to make use of your Prime membership to get those gadgets you've had on your Amazon wishlist for the last few months. Some standout deals include 20% off the iPhone 11 Pro and $100 off Apple AirPods Max (which have memory foam ear cushions).
Best Amazon Prime Day iPhone Deals:
Store all your favorite photos on your new iPhone 11 Pro. This refurbished product offered a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, so you can return it if you aren't completely satisfied with it.
Opt for the smaller renewed iPhone SE 2nd Gen. Since it's an unlocked phone, it's compatible with any carrier.
Best Amazon Prime Day iPad Deals:
You can save $40 off the newest iPad edition. This iPad has a 12MP Wide camera and available in five colors.
This iPad has a 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color that gives it next-level performance.
Best Amazon Prime Day AirPod Deals:
You can save $34 on AirPods. These headphones are a universal fit and will automatically connect to all of your Apple devices.
Apple AirPods won't directly help you tone your core or build your stamina, but they will motivate you to stay active.
These Apple model headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit for your ears.
Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch Deals:
The SE watch will be your best fitness partner for measuring all of your workouts.
Get this watch for under $400.
Best Amazon Prime Day MacBook Deals:
This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once.
This MacBook features an integrated 720p FaceTime HD webcam, butterfly mechanism keyboard, and gigantic "Force Touch" trackpad.
Best Amazon Prime Day Apple MagSafe Deals:
The MagSafe Charger will charge all of your devices in a snap.
If you're always on the go, grab this magsafe battery pack and you'll never have to bring a wired charger ever again.
