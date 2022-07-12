Amazon Prime Day 2022 has a wide range of Apple products you can get a great deal on right now. If you want to upgrade to the newest Apple iPhone with a higher quality camera or snag the newest Apple Watch, you should do it today on Prime Day. We’re seeing discounts on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone SE along with Apple AirPods, Apple TVs, the Apple Watch Series 7 and more.

Multiple Apple deals are happening on Amazon right now. If you’re looking for an even greater savings and aren’t picky about having the newest models, you can also score up to 61% off renewed Apple products like this MacBook Pro. We haven’t seen deals this great since Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which makes now the perfect time to shop for the best apple deals. We've sorted through all of the Amazon Prime Day deals to round up the best Apple sales to shop online right now — from AirPods Pro to Apple Watches and MacBooks.

Best Amazon Prime Day Apple TV Deal:

2021 Apple TV 4K Amazon 2021 Apple TV 4K Want to watch that TV show advertised in the commercials, but it's only available on Apple TV? Well, you can watch all the shows off your recommendation list with the Apple TV 4K. $180 $109 Buy Now

Best Amazon Prime Day iPad Deals:

Best Amazon Prime Day AirPod Deals:

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods You can save $34 on AirPods. These headphones are a universal fit and will automatically connect to all of your Apple devices. $199 $165 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro A newer version of the AirPods. These AirPods Pro have a customizable fit with its three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips. $249 $170 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These Apple model headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. $549 $449 Buy Now

Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch Deals:

Best Amazon Prime Day MacBook Deals:

Best Amazon Prime Day Apple MagSafe Deals:

