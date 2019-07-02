Amazon Prime Day Concert: How to Watch Taylor Swift Perform

Taylor Swift is headlining the Amazon Prime Day Concert!

The "You Need to Calm Down" singer will perform in the live music event presented by Amazon Music exclusively for Prime members. The lineup also includes three other talented ladies -- Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G.

Available to watch live on July 10 at 9 p.m. EST, the music extravaganza, hosted by actress Jane Lynch, kicks off Prime Day week with a bang -- Amazon's huge annual multi-day sale.

Swift will perform her hit singles from her upcoming album, Lover, which is due out in August. The 29-year-old star has recently made headlines for her battle with music executive Scooter Braun over ownership of her masters.

If you're not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial in time for the concert and Prime Day.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Catch up on everything you need to know about Prime Day ahead, including deals you can score now:

