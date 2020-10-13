Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Looking for a great bag? Amazon Prime Day has you covered! After being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual mega-sale has officially returned with major markdowns on designer handbags. Now's your chance to get that cute Kate Spade bag that goes with everything or the Rebecca Minkoff purse that you've been eyeing for months.

This year’s shopping extravaganza takes place from Oct. 13-14, giving you just two days to access deep discounts on a bunch of different handbags styles, including tote bags, over the shoulder bags, crossbody bags, satchels, leather handbags, eco-friendly handbags, clutch purses, hobo bags and mini purses. Michael Kors, Adidas, Coach, Guess, Puma, Calvin Klein, Levi's, Under Armour, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Tumi and Fossil are just some of the other designer brands participating in Prime Day.

Kicking off more than a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect way to get a head start on your holiday shopping list. Bargain hunters will find price cuts on electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, cozy sweaters for fall and winter, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, winter coats, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, furniture, bedding and more.

The big sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime Members, so make sure you’re logged into your account to access free two-day shipping on select items. You can even download the Amazon app to get deals sent directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.

Since there’s not much time before the sale ends, we scoured through tons of items to find the best deals on handbags. Check out our selection below, and be sure to circle back to ET Style for more sales!

Reed Flap Crossbody Frye Amazon Reed Flap Crossbody Frye This fun Frye crossbody bag is available in four colors, and we're partial to this blue one, called Sky. REGULARLY $228 $117.83 at Amazon

Perry Bombe Mini Bag Tory Burch Amazon Perry Bombe Mini Bag Tory Burch Score big savings on this cute little bag from Tory Burch. REGULARLY $248 $210.80 at Amazon

Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Rebecca Minkoff An all-black quilted leather crossbody to match any outfit. REGULARLY $195 $164.99 at Amazon

Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York Amazon Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York It wouldn't be a sale without a deal on a Kate Spade New York handbag. Save more than $100 on this luxe-looking roomy satchel. REGULARLY $298 $179.99 at Amazon

Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote Coach Amazon Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote Coach We love a good Coach tote, and this one is 20% off during the Amazon Prime Day shopping event. REGULARLY $158.99 $127.19 at Amazon

Masher Ted Baker Amazon Masher Ted Baker There are Prime Day deals for men's bags, too! Score this Ted Baker weekend bag for 20% off. REGULARLY $116.70 $93.36 at Amazon

