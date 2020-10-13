Amazon Prime Day: Up to 40% Off American Apparel

The Amazon Prime Day is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Some of the best deals there are on American Apparel clothing, which is currently on sale for up to 40% off.

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Whether you’re looking to elevate your WFH outfits with American Apparel’s easy-to-wear everyday basics or pick up some trendier items for end of summer like skinny jeans or a tennis skirt, you won’t want to miss out on these American Apparel deals.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

These cotton leggings are perfect lounging around at home.

Women's Cotton-Spandex Jersey Legging American Apparel Amazon Women's Cotton-Spandex Jersey Legging American Apparel These leggings are made with four-way-stretch fabric that offers maximum stretch for wide range of motion and all-day comfort. $16.72 at Amazon

These high-wasted mom jeans come in five different washes.

Women’s High-Waist Jean American Apparel Amazon Women’s High-Waist Jean American Apparel These high waist jeans are comfy and perfect to dress up or down. REGULARLY $78.00 Starting at $39 at Amazon

This cropped zip-up hoodie is super versatile and comes in twelve colors.

Women’s Flex Fleece Cropped Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie American Apparel Amazon Women’s Flex Fleece Cropped Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie American Apparel This fleece hoodie is perfect for the fall weather. REGULARLY $38.00 Starting at $22.80 at Amazon

Offered in 22 different colors, these unisex T-shirts are 100% cotton and great for every day.

This solid hoodie is super comfy and comes in seven colors. The white is also great if you want to hop on the tie-dye trend.

This sleeveless bodysuit which comes in black and white is a great summer staple that will go with any outfit.

Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Bodysuit American Apparel Amazon Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Bodysuit American Apparel This body suit s comfortable and you can dress it up or down. REGULARLY $26.00 $15.60 at Amazon

This lightweight crewneck sweatshirt is perfect for summer nights and comes in six colors.

Women’s Tri-Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Pullover American Apparel Amazon Women’s Tri-Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Pullover American Apparel This lightweight pullover is cozy and lovely for any day. Starting at $14.90 at Amazon

