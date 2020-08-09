Shopping

Amazon Sale: Over 50% Off Adidas Sneakers and Apparel at the Big Summer Sale

Adidas Shell Toe Sneaker
Shop these big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family with Amazon's Big Summer Sale event! The Adidas sale on Amazon is happening right now. This is your chance to score up to 40% off on Adidas. No promo code is needed.

With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Vera Bradley, Levi’s and Adidas.

Get deep discounts on popular Adidas running shoe styles, jackets, leggings, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about. 

Amazon continues to drop major deals, markdowns and discounts across fashion categories this evening. This includes dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, watches, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Shop Adidas deals at Amazon's Big Summer Sale. 

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks for Amazon's Big Summer Sale featuring Adidas. 

Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Amazon
Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney

These super-cute Primeblue training leggings are on sale now at Amazon's Big Summer Sale. Get 'em while they last! 

REGULARLY $120

Training Comfort Tight Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Training Comfort Tight Leggings
Amazon
Training Comfort Tight Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney

With a super high waist and stirrup cuffs, these Stella McCartney x Adidas activewear leggings will stay put through any workout. 

REGULARLY $90

Bomber Jacket
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Bomber Jacket
Amazon
Bomber Jacket
Adidas by Stella McCartney

This lightweight but sturdy Stella McCartney x Adidas bomber jacket will keep you warm, dry and stylish whenever the weather isn't cooperating. 

REGULARLY $200

Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas
Women's Superstar Sneaker
Amazon
Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas

The classic Adidas Original sneaker everyone needs! Get 27% off during Amazon's Big Summer Sale, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $80

Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Amazon
Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas

In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now for 46% off, while supplies last.

 

ORIGINALLY $50

Men's Super Star Sneaker
adidas
adidas Originals Men's Super Star Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Super Star Sneaker
adidas

Alert sneakerheads: these adidas Originals Men's Super Star Sneaker are on sale for under $50.

ORIGINALLY $80

T10 Pants
Adidas
Adidas T10 Pants
Amazon
T10 Pants
Adidas

Score the famous Adidas three-stripe track pants for under $30 with three different color options. 

REGULARLY $45

Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Amazon
Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas

The Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe is a trendy knit Adidas sneaker which is now priced at 22% off the retail price, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $80

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas
adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas

These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 36% off at Amazon's Big Summer Sale, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $70

Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Amazon
Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas

These Adidas stylish basketball shoes with rubber outsole are 30% off, while supplies last at the Amazon Big Summer Sale.

REGULARLY $100

Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Amazon
Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas

These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 30% off the retail price. 

REGULARLY $140

Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Amazon
Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas

Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one for 53% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $90

Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Amazon
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas

This medium support, compression fit sports bra is 24% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $30

Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Adidas
Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Amazon
Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Adidas

This bestselling and affordable Adidas duffel bag is great for the gym or weekend getaways.

REGULARLY $35

Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas
Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks
Amazon
Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas

You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks.  Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away.

REGULARLY $20

 

 

