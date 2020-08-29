Shopping

Amazon Sale: Save 40% Off Soludos Sneakers

By Leena Tailor‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Soludos Women's Rainbow Wave Sneakers
Amazon/Soludos

If you’ve been looking for a cute new pair of sneakers for the summer look no further. Soludos has a colorful women's sneakers coupled with not-to-be missed deep discounts thanks to the Amazon Summer Sale. I

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageSuperga, Eddie Bauer, SkechersAdidas, Soludos and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, travel gear, handbagsdressessandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry

Soludos Women's Teddy & Gigi 1” Platform Smoking Slipper
Amazon

The only problem will be trying to choose from the bevvy of fun and unique Soludos sneaker designs, which are on sale alongside other leading shoe brands like royal favorites Superja and Veja, as part of the Amazon fashion sale

Soludos Women's La Vie En Rose Smoking Slipper
Amazon

We can’t get enough of this pair of Rainbow Wave Sneakers, available in pink, white and blue with a funky rainbow stripe embroidered onto one side and the sun on the other. Who can have a bad day when your feet radiate such brightness? And if you do, the words “Chill Out” are adorably sewn onto the back! With 25% off thanks to the Amazon Big Summer Sale, they’re down from $139 to $97.79 here.

Soludos Women's Rainbow Wave Sneakers
Amazon/Soludos

Speaking of sunshine, beach lovers won’t want to miss Soludos’ Sunrise Sunset Sneakers, featuring waves and sun on one

shoe and the moon rising above the ocean on the other. Certain sizes are slashed from $139 to $120 in the Amazon Big Summer Sale.

Soludos Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

And when you’re done turning heads with your summery shoes by day, Amazon has these shiny, platinum Ibiza Sneakers reduced from $232.32 to $128.85 in select sizes.

Soludos Women's Ibiza Sneakers
Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

Those after a more traditional print might like the Bondi Printed leopard-print design (which at $49.99 has an unmissable discount of 60% in the Amazon fashion sale,) while anyone wanting to add a unique pair to their sneaker collection should check out the Ibiza Perforated pair, which are $44.70.
 

Soludos Women's Bondi Printed Sneakers
Amazon/Soludos Sneakers
Soludos Women's Ibiza Perforated Sneakers
Amazon/Soludos Sneakers

 

Why stop at one pair? Grab a few before they're gone. 
 

