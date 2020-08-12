Shopping

Amazon Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Vera Bradley Bags at the Big Summer Sale

By ETonline staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Vera Bradley bags
Amazon

Vera Bradley bags are on sale during the Amazon Big Summer Sale. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time. 

The Amazon Summer Sale is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles. 

With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Frye,Levi’s and Adidas.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from Amazon's Big Summer Sale. 

Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Amazon
Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Vera Bradley

This soft, sling backpack is made from sustainable, water-repellent fabric.

REGULARLY $55

Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley

A crossbody bag with multiple pockets you can wear everyday.

REGULARLY $80

Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Amazon
Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case
Vera Bradley

A cosmetic case to use for home and travel.

REGULARLY $60

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley

A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 

REGULARLY $115

Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley

This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for every day use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.

ORIGINALLY $46.57

Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley

This stylish tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. 

REGULARLY $100

Women's 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
Women's 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley

Travel in style with this durable, waterproof suitcase.

REGULARLY $328

3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Amazon
3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket
Vera Bradley

The Vera Bradley 3-Pack Double-Layer Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket are a stylish choice in face masks.

