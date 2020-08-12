The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale. Enjoy discounts of up to 60% off on coveted handbags, sunglasses, watches and accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, jewelry and more at this summer sale event.

From a chic bifold wallet to a sparkly pair of earrings and more chic accessory options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals at the sales.

With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Frye, Vera Bradley,Levi’s and Adidas.

There's more good news: We expect to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite Kate Spade picks from the Amazon Sale. But hurry: Amazon's fashion sale event ends soon.

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade Amazon Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade This elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. Additionally, it comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. This hot purse is 57% off at the Amazon sale, while supplies last. REGULARLY $299 $129 at Amazon

New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade Amazon New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade This Kate Spade perfect-sized handbag is great for a night out on the town. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $303.49 $166.91 at Amazon

Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York This is the essential Kate Spade crossbody bag. This handbag comes in four colors: black. brownstone, soft taupe and spring meadow. $109 at Amazon

Glitter Joeley Small Satchel Kate Spade New York Amazon Glitter Joeley Small Satchel Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Glitter Joeley Small Satchel is adorned with GLITTER (which will not come off--which is important). This handbag comes with an adjustable crossbody strap so that you can carry it by the two leather handles or via the crossbody strap. ORIGINALLY $128 $81.81 at Amazon

Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote Kate Spade New York Amazon Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag, soft sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable. spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended) we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too! $39.95 at Amazon

Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch with Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and Smartphone Notifications Kate Spade Amazon Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch with Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and Smartphone Notifications Kate Spade This Kate Spade smartwatch is both stylish and functional. The stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. You can also view notifications from any app or messaging system, accept calls, create reminders and control music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. This designer smartwatch is 49% off, while supplies last. ORIGINAL $275 $139 at Amazon

Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Amazon Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint. REGULARLY $68 $37.20 at Amazon

Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Amazon Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Start your summer vacation off right with these Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for 55% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $155 $69.48 at Amazon

Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Kate Spade New York Amazon Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Kate Spade New York Pick up this great Kate Spade watch as a gift for a recent grad, the birthday bud or yourself from Amazon's biggest summer sale event. See our other top watch deals from Amazon here. REGULARLY $195 $99 at Amazon

New York Grand Street Crossbody, Warm Vellum Kate Spade Amazon New York Grand Street Crossbody, Warm Vellum Kate Spade This crossbody bag makes for the perfect gift. REGULARLY $228 $98.76 at Amazon

Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff Kate Spade New York Amazon Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade flexible cuff featuring knot details will be the perfect addition to your wrist for an affordable price. $66 at Amazon

Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Kate Spade New York Amazon Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Urban Jungle Resin Hoops come in three color combinations: yellow, green and pink. These hoops are perfect to pair with dresses on hot summer nights or crisp fall days coupled with jeans. They are 50% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $88.00 $44 at Amazon

