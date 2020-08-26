End of the summer shoe sale! The Amazon Big Summer Sale is here and tons of top footwear brands including the best designer shoes offering select styles for deep discounts and a fraction of their regular price at this sales event.

Adidas, Frye, Schutz, Sam Edelson, Kate Spade, Steve Madden, Superga and Aldo are just some of the shoe brands we love that are currently offering deep discounts at the summer sale event. Whether you're looking for new sneakers or a summer-ready pair of espadrilles, you'll find loads of huge discounts once you start browsing the shoes at the Amazon fashion summer sale.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Skechers, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, handbags, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Below, the best shoe markdowns and deep discounts including sandals and sneaker picks available right now at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe Amazon Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are linen and have a 2.75-inch braided jute platform. ORIGINALLY $255 $178.50 on Amazon

Gayle Pump Calvin Klein Amazon Gayle Pump Calvin Klein These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns. $21.96 and Up at Amazon

Collette Heel Black Soludos Amazon Collette Heel Black Soludos These blacks shoes are perfect for a night out. REGULARLY $263.64 $148.89 at Amazon

Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump Aldo Amazon Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump Aldo Weekend dress or weekday casual? Well according to this ribbon-tie espadrille wedge, they're styled the same. Versatile and forever on-trend, you'll want to wear them everyday for work and play! REGULARLY $80 Starting at $45.42 at Amazon

Noles Double Strap Slides Dolce Vita Amazon Noles Double Strap Slides Dolce Vita This Dolce Vita Women's Noles Double Strap Slide is a wearable strappy sandal which will look good with both jeans, skirts and dresses. REGULARLY $122 $96.29 at Amazon

Seville Wedge Espadrille J.Crew Mercantile Amazon Seville Wedge Espadrille J.Crew Mercantile Make a statement this summer with these wedge espadrille shoes. ORIGINALLY $128 $72.19 at Amazon

Miercen Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson Amazon Miercen Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson These Jessica Simpson Miercen Wedge Sandals come in four colors: black, neon yellow, neon pink and white. ORIGINALLY $79 $31.71 at Amazon

Ankle Strap Sandals Sorel Amazon Ankle Strap Sandals Sorel REGULARLY $80 Starting at $33.48 at Amazon

Felicia Ballet Flats Sam Edelman Amazon Felicia Ballet Flats Sam Edelman These are the essential black ballet flats. REGULARLY $110 $82.65 on Amazon

Welles Pump Jessica Simpson Amazon Welles Pump Jessica Simpson These Jessica Simpson pumps are perfect for a night out. These pumps come in three colors: black microsuede, champagne glitter and natural leopard. ORIGINALLY $98 $34.80 at Amazon

