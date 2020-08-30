Shopping

Amazon Sale: Take Up to 70% on Designer Dresses From WAYF, Free People, Norma Kamali and More

Dress deals continue! The Amazon Big Summer Sale is offering customers incredible savings on all types and styles of dresses. 

Shop the Amazon Big Summer Sale for top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Normal Kamali and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a few new summer dresses or are already planning outfits with essential items for cooler months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageSuperga, Eddie Bauer, SkechersAdidas, Soludos, Karl Langerfeld, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, travel gear, handbagssandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat all summer? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes -- plus hundreds of more options and seasonally relevant deals await at the summer sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks. 

Shop dress deals at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte
Marchesa Notte Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Amazon
Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte

This Marchesa Notte Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress is a show stopper for under $100.

Fancy Printed Stripe Maxi Dress
Jack by BB Dakota
Jack by BB Dakota Fancy Printed Stripe Maxi Dress
Amazon
Fancy Printed Stripe Maxi Dress
Jack by BB Dakota

A colorful striped maxi dress from Jack by BB Dakota. 

REGULARLY $99

Diana Gown
Norma Kamali
Norma Kamali Diana Gown
Amazon
Diana Gown
Norma Kamali

A versatile and elegant Norma Kamali gown inspired by classic Grecian styling.

Midsummer Linen Dress
Rolla's
Rolla's Women's Midsummer Linen Dress
Amazon
Midsummer Linen Dress
Rolla's

Rolla's Women's Midsummer Linen Dress is the perfect dress for all of your summer outside occasions. Also, it's on sale for 30% off while styles last.

Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress
WAYF
WAYF Women's Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress
Amazon
Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress
WAYF

This WAYF Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress is 50% off, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $89

Raven Ruched Mini Dress
re:named
re:named Women's Raven Ruched Mini Dress
Amazon
Raven Ruched Mini Dress
re:named

A fun and flirty floral dress that looks great with sneakers or heels.

REGULARLY $57

Jacquard Midi Dress
Adrianna Papell
Jacquard Midi Dress
Amazon
Jacquard Midi Dress
Adrianna Papell

Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress at a great deal at under $100. This dress comes in three colors: blue, pink and teal.

REGULARLY $279

Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
Donna Morgan
Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
Amazon
Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
Donna Morgan

This Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress comes in many plus sizes up to 24. 

REGULARLY $138

Fit and Flare
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons Women's Fit and Flare
Amazon
Fit and Flare
For Love & Lemons

This For Love & Lemons Fit and Flare dress comes in two colors: white and buttercream.

REGULARLY $220.04

Sequin Fishtail Dress
KAMALIKULTURE
KAMALIKULTURE Sequin Fishtail Dress
Amazon
Sequin Fishtail Dress
KAMALIKULTURE

This Sequin Fishtail Dress by KAMALIKULTURE is a show stopper in black sequins.

Wistful Midi Dress
Keepsake
Keepsake Women's Wistful Midi Dress
Amazon
Wistful Midi Dress
Keepsake

This Keepsake Wistful Midi Dress is a perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.

ORIGINALLY $200

Sweetie Slip Dress
Young Fabulous & Broke
Young Fabulous & Broke Women's Sweetie Slip Dress
Amazon
Sweetie Slip Dress
Young Fabulous & Broke

This Sweetie Slip Dress By Young, Fabulous and Broke is right on trend.

Baja Babe Midi Dress
Free People
Free People Women's Baja Babe Midi Dress
Amazon
Baja Babe Midi Dress
Free People

The Baja Babe Dress by Free People is a gorgeous midi dress with metallic floral print.

Colorblock Maxi Dress
English Factory
English Factory Colorblock Maxi Dress
Amazon
Colorblock Maxi Dress
English Factory

The Colorblock Maxi Dress by English Factory is cotton with button closure and the best part...pockets.

ORIGINALLY $100

She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress
Free People
She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress
Amazon
She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress
Free People

The She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress by Free people cap sleeve v-neck dress which comes in three colors: hibiscus, black and ice.

Paradise Printed Maxi
Free People
Paradise Printed Maxi
Amazon
Paradise Printed Maxi
Free People

Honor Dress
Tanya Taylor
Tanya Taylor Honor Dress
Amazon
Honor Dress
Tanya Taylor

The Tanya Taylor tie-dye Honor Midi Dress is totally on trend.

REGULARLY $645

 

