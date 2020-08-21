It's time to shop fashionable designer handbags that are on sale at Amazon's Big Summer Sale. Shop plenty of deals on a range of stylish bag styles from favorite brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Frye, Coach and more. The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts up to 70% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying.

With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Frye, Vera Bradley,Levi’s and Adidas.

Major deals, markdowns and discounts continue to roll out all week across fashion categories. This includes dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Check out ET Style's picks of designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts.

Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote Tory Burch A signature Gemini link motif symbolizes the dual offerings of form and function provided by a spacious tote in water-resistant coated canvas. REGULARLY $258 $180 at Amazon

Reed Shoulder Tote Frye Amazon Reed Shoulder Tote Frye This Frye Reed Shoulder Tote is a steal at $185 off retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $378 $193 at Amazon

Regan Satchel Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Regan Satchel Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote can be worn as a shoulder bag or carried with its top handle. It is the perfect everyday bag you can wear to the office or for a night on the town. REGULARLY $242 $139 at Amazon

Melissa Simple Zip Tote Frye Amazon Melissa Simple Zip Tote Frye This Frye Melissa Simple Zip Tote is 50% off and $175 off the retail price. This handcrafted leather purse comes in four colors. Get this handbag while you still can! ORIGINALLY $348 $174.94 at Amazon

Women's Casual Classics The Sak Amazon Women's Casual Classics The Sak The Sak's hand crochet crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for summer. REGULARLY $69 $47.40 at Amazon

Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in four different colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for over $100 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $179.99 at Amazon

Concho Leather Hobo Frye Nordstrom Rack Concho Leather Hobo Frye This super stylish Frye Concho Leather Hobo is the perfect handbag for your fall wardrobe. (You read that right: It's time to start planning for next season!) This beaded and stone-accented leather hobo bag is 62% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $428 $161.23 at Nordstrom Rack

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade Amazon Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade This elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. Additionally, it comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. This hot purse is 57% off at the Amazon sale, while supplies last. REGULARLY $299 $129 at Amazon

Signature PVC Zip Tote Coach Amazon Signature PVC Zip Tote Coach This timeless Coach PVC zip tote is $134 off the retail price and comes in six different colors. REGULARLY $278 $124 at Amazon

Mel HOBO Bag Frye Amazon Mel HOBO Bag Frye This Frye Mel HOBO Bag is available in five colors, including the navy blue shown. This handbag is $219 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $398 $179.34 at Amazon

Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. $198 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is 41% off or $158 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $388 $230 at Amazon

Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley A crossbody bag with multiple pockets you can wear everyday. REGULARLY $80 $67.99 at Amazon

Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote Calvin Klein Amazon Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote Calvin Klein A coordinating zip pouch organizes an unfussy Calvin Klein tote topped with generous handles and a hidden magnetic closure for security. This bag is 50% off and comes in 23 different styles and colors. REGULARLY $148 $75.23 at Amazon

Mel Tote Bag Frye Amazon Mel Tote Bag Frye This FRYE Mel Tote Bag comes in four different colors and is on sale at the Amazon Big Summer Sale for $293 off the retail price. ORIGINALLY $528 $235 at Amazon

New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade Amazon New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade This Kate Spade perfect-sized handbag is great for a night out on the town. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $303.49 $166.91 at Amazon

Moto Hobo Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Moto Hobo Bag Rebecca Minkoff Take it all with you in this chic handbag. $115.99 at Amazon

Melissa Leather Hobo Frye Amazon Melissa Leather Hobo Frye This Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is an astronomical $233 or 60% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style. ORIGINALLY $388 $155.99 at Amazon

Large Chain Shoulder Tote Michael Kors Amazon Large Chain Shoulder Tote Michael Kors This Michael Kors Large Chain Shoulder Tote is $134 off retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $378 $135.22 at Amazon

Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York This is the essential Kate Spade crossbody bag. This handbag comes in four colors: black. brownstone, soft taupe and spring meadow. $109 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns. ORIGINALLY $46.57 $37.60 at Amazon

Melissa Leather Hobo Frye Amazon Melissa Leather Hobo Frye This Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is an astronomical $233 or 60% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style. ORIGINALLY $388 $155.99 at Amazon

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. REGULARLY $176.22 $88.50 at Amazon

Evie Tote Frye and Co. Amazon Evie Tote Frye and Co. This Frye and Co Evie Tote is $109 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $198 $89.31 at Amazon

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye and Co. Amazon Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye and Co. This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $113 off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last). REGULARLY $148 $35.49 at Amazon

Glitter Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Glitter Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit. REGULARLY $99 $73.22 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is under $100 and $99 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors! ORIGINALLY $198 $99.20 at Amazon

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Under $600 for 1 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings at the Amazon Sale

40 Under $50 Clothing and Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Sale

Tory Burch Sale: Up to 70% Off Shoes, Handbags, Clothing

Meghan Markle-Loved Handbag Designer Gabriela Hearst's New It Bag

Kate Spade Sale: Free Gift with Surprise Sale Purchase of $150 or More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Kate Spade Handbags and Jewelry

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes