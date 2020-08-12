Amazon Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Designer Handbags from Tory Burch, Coach, Frye and More at the Big Summer Sale
It's time to shop fashionable designer handbags that are on sale at Amazon's Big Summer Sale. Shop plenty of deals on a range of stylish bag styles from favorite brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Frye, Coach and more. The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts up to 70% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying.
With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Frye, Vera Bradley,Levi’s and Adidas.
Major deals, markdowns and discounts continue to roll out all week across fashion categories. This includes dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.
Check out ET Style's picks of designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts.
A signature Gemini link motif symbolizes the dual offerings of form and function provided by a spacious tote in water-resistant coated canvas.
This Frye Reed Shoulder Tote is a steal at $185 off retail price, while supplies last.
This Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote can be worn as a shoulder bag or carried with its top handle. It is the perfect everyday bag you can wear to the office or for a night on the town.
This Frye Melissa Simple Zip Tote is 50% off and $175 off the retail price. This handcrafted leather purse comes in four colors. Get this handbag while you still can!
The Sak's hand crochet crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for summer.
This Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in four different colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal at 55% off retail price, while supplies last.
This super stylish Frye Concho Leather Hobo is the perfect handbag for your fall wardrobe. (You read that right: It's time to start planning for next season!) This beaded and stone-accented leather hobo bag is 62% off, while supplies last.
This elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. Additionally, it comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. This hot purse is 57% off at the Amazon sale, while supplies last.
This timeless Coach PVC zip tote is $134 off the retail price and comes in six different colors.
This Frye Mel HOBO Bag is available in five colors, including the navy blue shown. This handbag is $219 off the retail price, while supplies last.
This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware.
The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is 41% off or $158 off the retail price, while supplies last.
A crossbody bag with multiple pockets you can wear everyday.
A coordinating zip pouch organizes an unfussy Calvin Klein tote topped with generous handles and a hidden magnetic closure for security. This bag is 50% off and comes in 23 different styles and colors.
This FRYE Mel Tote Bag comes in four different colors and is on sale at the Amazon Big Summer Sale for $293 off the retail price.
This Kate Spade perfect-sized handbag is great for a night out on the town. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag while supplies last.
Take it all with you in this chic handbag.
This Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is an astronomical $233 or 60% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style.
This Michael Kors Large Chain Shoulder Tote is $134 off retail price, while supplies last.
This is the essential Kate Spade crossbody bag. This handbag comes in four colors: black. brownstone, soft taupe and spring meadow.
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for every day use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.
This Frye and Co Evie Tote is $109 off the retail price, while supplies last.
This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $113 off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last).
This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit.
The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is under $100 and $99 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors!
