Amazon Sale: The 30 Best Travel Gear Deals

As travel restrictions begin to lift across the country, many are starting to prepare for their summer vacations, whether that's camping in the mountains or visiting family back in their hometown. Right now, the Amazon Big Summer Sale, is filled with great deals to take advantage of while checking items off the packing list.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Skechers, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, handbags, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Check out ET Style's selection of the best travel gear deals on Amazon.

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler YETI Amazon YETI Tundra 35 Cooler YETI The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is perfectly portable making it a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost™ insulation for unmatched ice retention, T-Rex™ lid latches, and a dry goods rack to keeps snacks dry. The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler. $249.98 from Amazon

Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners Samsonite Amazon Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners Samsonite This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. REGULARLY $569.97 $289 at Amazon

Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels American Tourister Amazon Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels American Tourister American Tourister has a great deal on hard-case luggage, too. This 21-inch carry-on spinner suitcase comes in eleven unique colors too. Get 42% off this suitcase, while supplies last. REGULARLY $109.99 $49.99 at Amazon

6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup Coleman Amazon 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup Coleman This Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup is perfect for your family camping trip and only take 60 seconds to set up. $146.99 at Amazon

E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy Sierra II Amazon E-Z UP 10 by 10-Feet Canopy Sierra II This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or camp site. $107 at Amazon

Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed with High Speed Pump Enerplex Amazon Never-Leak Camping Series Queen Camping Airbed with High Speed Pump Enerplex This camping airbed comes with high speed pump (90 seconds), is guaranteed not to leak (2 year warranty) and is waterproof. This camping airbed is not one of the cheap kinds and will last you many years. $69.95 at Amazon

Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Coleman Amazon Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Coleman This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees F. ORIGINALLY $42.95 $33.81 at Amazon

Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket Columbia Amazon Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket Columbia This Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket will keep you warm and dry by using water resistant fabric for this coat. ORIGINALLY $120 $59.98 at Amazon

Bygone Backpack Cooler Eddie Bauer Amazon Bygone Backpack Cooler Eddie Bauer Perfect for a tailgate party or picnic. This Eddie Bauer backpack cooler comes in three colors: red, black and blue. $35.99 at Amazon

LED Lantern Coleman Amazon LED Lantern Coleman This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip. ORIGINALLY $49.99 $36.15 at Amazon

Enduro Blackout Backpack Oakley Amazon Enduro Blackout Backpack Oakley This Oakley Enduro Blackout Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. ORIGINALLY $51.19 $46 at Amazon

Outdoor Camp Blanket Eddie Bauer Amazon Outdoor Camp Blanket Eddie Bauer A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing. $23.99 at Amazon

Beach Shade Shelter Coleman Amazon Beach Shade Shelter Coleman Whether it's a trip to the beach or watching a sporting game, you can stay cool and safe from the sun with this Coleman canopy. $69.99 at Amazon

Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase Tumi Amazon Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase Tumi Great for weekend trips, this Tumi expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels. REGULARLY $795 $545 at Amazon

Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2 Welhome Amazon Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2 Welhome Be sure to select the coupon option to receive an extra 5% off on these soft, ultra-absorbent Turkish cotton towels. REGULARLY $54.99 $39.09 at Amazon

Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote Kate Spade New York Amazon Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended) we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too! $39.95 at Amazon

Porter 46 Travel Backpack Ospray Amazon Porter 46 Travel Backpack Ospray This Ospray Porter 46 Travel Backpack is one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. Get it for 40% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $139.95 $83.93 at Amazon

'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch Citizen Amazon 'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch Citizen A water-resistant quartz stainless steel watch with analog day, date and 12/24-hour time and durable fabric strap. REGULARLY $295 $139.99 at Amazon

Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot Columbia Amazon Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot Columbia These hiking boots are sure to keep up with the outdoor activities. This pair made of leather, suede and mesh is breathable and waterproof, while providing long-lasting comfort and support. REGULARLY $79.95 $66.99 at Amazon

Holbrook Square Sunglasses Oakley Amazon Holbrook Square Sunglasses Oakley Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. REGULARLY $126 $93.16 at Amazon

Camp Wagon Coleman Camp Wagon Amazon Camp Wagon Coleman Camp Wagon Carry your camping gear the easy way. REGULARLY $109.99 $76.79 at Amazon

Outdoor Camp Blanket Eddie Bauer Amazon Outdoor Camp Blanket Eddie Bauer A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing. $23.99 at Amazon

Unisex Duffle Dakine Amazon Unisex Duffle Dakine This DaKine duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with. $49 on Amazon

Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set Homquen Amazon Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set Homquen This Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set is an imperative addition to to your camping gear. $8.99 at Amazon

Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock ENO Amazon Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock ENO The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a 2 person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two. $69.99 at Amazon

100 Insect Repellent Repel Amazon 100 Insect Repellent Repel $7.47 at Amazon

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Hiking Boots, Coolers and More

Backcountry Sale: Up to 50% off Patagonia, The North Face and More

Amazon Sale: Take Up to 55% Off Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite & More

Eddie Bauer Cooler Bags $36 at the Amazon Sale