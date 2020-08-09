Shopping

Amazon Sale: Up to 75% Off Designer Handbags from Tory Burch, Coach, Frye and More at the Big Summer Sale

frye and co bag
It's time to shop fashionable designer handbags that are on sale at Amazon's Big Summer Sale. Shop plenty of deals on a range of stylish bag styles from favorite brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Frye, Coach and more. The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts up to 70% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying. 

With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Frye, Vera Bradley,Levi’s and Adidas.

Major deals, markdowns and discounts continue to roll out all week across fashion categories. This includes dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

Check out ET Style's picks of designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts. 

Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Tory Burch

A signature Gemini link motif symbolizes the dual offerings of form and function provided by a spacious tote in water-resistant coated canvas.

REGULARLY $258

Reed Shoulder Tote
Frye Reed Shoulder Tote
Frye

This Frye Reed Shoulder Tote is a steal at $185 off retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $378

Regan Satchel Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote can be worn as a shoulder bag or carried with its top handle.  It is the perfect everyday bag you can wear to the office or for a night on the town. 

REGULARLY $242

Melissa Simple Zip Tote
Frye Melissa Simple Zip Tote
Frye

This Frye Melissa Simple Zip Tote is 50% off and $175 off the retail price.  This handcrafted leather purse comes in four colors. Get this handbag while you still can!

ORIGINALLY $348

Women's Casual Classics
Women's Casual Classics
The Sak

The Sak's hand crochet crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for summer.

REGULARLY $69

Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in four different colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal at 55% off retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $298

Concho Leather Hobo
Frye Concho Leather Hobo
Frye

This super stylish Frye Concho Leather Hobo is the perfect handbag for your fall wardrobe. (You read that right: It's time to start planning for next season!) This beaded and stone-accented leather hobo bag is 62% off, while supplies last. 

ORIGINALLY $428

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade

This elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. Additionally, it comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. This hot purse is 57% off at the Amazon sale, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $299

Signature PVC Zip Tote
Signature PVC Zip Tote
Coach

This timeless Coach PVC zip tote is $134 off the retail price and comes in six different colors.

REGULARLY $278

Mel HOBO Bag
Frye Mel HOBO Bag
Frye

This Frye Mel HOBO Bag is available in five colors, including the navy blue shown. This handbag is $219 off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $398

Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. 

Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Frye

The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is 41% off or $158 off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $388

Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley

A crossbody bag with multiple pockets you can wear everyday.

REGULARLY $80

Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote
Calvin Klein

A coordinating zip pouch organizes an unfussy Calvin Klein tote topped with generous handles and a hidden magnetic closure for security. This bag is 50% off and comes in 23 different styles and colors. 

REGULARLY $148

Mel Tote Bag
FRYE Mel Tote Bag
Frye

This FRYE Mel Tote Bag comes in four different colors and is on sale at the Amazon Big Summer Sale for $293 off the retail price.  

ORIGINALLY $528

New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Kate Spade

This Kate Spade perfect-sized handbag is great for a night out on the town. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $303.49

Moto Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Moto Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

Take it all with you in this chic handbag. 

Melissa Leather Hobo
Frye Melissa Leather Hobo
Frye

This Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is an astronomical $233 or 60% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style.

ORIGINALLY $388

Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Jet Set Travel - Large Chain Shoulder Tote
Michael Kors

This Michael Kors Large Chain Shoulder Tote is $134 off retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $378

Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York

This is the essential Kate Spade crossbody bag. This handbag comes in four colors: black. brownstone, soft taupe and spring meadow.

Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley

This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for every day use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.

ORIGINALLY $46.57

Melissa Leather Hobo
Frye Melissa Leather Hobo
Frye

This Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is an astronomical $233 or 60% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style.

ORIGINALLY $388

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.

REGULARLY $176.22

Evie Tote
Evie Tote
Frye and Co.

This Frye and Co Evie Tote is $109 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $198

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye and Co.

This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $113 off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last).

REGULARLY $148

Glitter Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff Glitter Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff

This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit.

REGULARLY $99

Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Frye

The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is under $100 and $99 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors!

ORIGINALLY $198

Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Adidas Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Adidas
REGULARLY $35

Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil
REGULARLY $108

 

