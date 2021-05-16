Amazon Summer Fashion Sale: Deals on Designer Dresses

Memorial Day is just a couple of weeks away and there's no better time to trade in your tired loungewear and sweatpants for a few summer dresses. Right now, you can find loads of discounts on all types and styles of designer dresses that we love from Amazon Summer Fashion for the warm weather ahead. We rounded up some of our favorites at incredible savings to pass along to you.

Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale features top women's summer fashion brands at a deep discount like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali, Free People, and Theory. You can save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a comfy work from home outfit, new clothes at the right price are in your future. You can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes! Amazon has the perfect dress for you -- along with hundreds more options and seasonally relevant deals from your favorite brands at this sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

If you're looking for more than dresses, you're in luck. We're seeing even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including electronics like Apple Airpods, travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, jean shorts, leggings, kitchen appliances, chinos, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, tank tops, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Ahead, shop our picks of designer dress discounts from Amazon's summer fashion collection.

Jessica Simpson Women's Plus Size Shay Ruffle Trim Wrap Dress Amazon Jessica Simpson Women's Plus Size Shay Ruffle Trim Wrap Dress This dress is cute enough to wear out in the sunshine and comfy enough to work from home in. $53 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Adrianna Papell Women's Photoreal Floral Flounce Dress Amazon Adrianna Papell Women's Photoreal Floral Flounce Dress Known for stunning gowns, Adrianna Papell takes a summer break with this Floral Flounce Dress. $105 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Free People Laced Up Mini Dress Amazon Free People Laced Up Mini Dress This short and sassy frock from Free People is cute as a dress but it's just as adorable worn over a pair of jeans. Shop now to get as much as $100 off the original price. $18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

Joan Vass Women's Cotton Mesh Dress Amazon Joan Vass Women's Cotton Mesh Dress Your collection of summer dresses will not be complete without this cotton mesh dress from Joan Vass. It's great for parties, but you can dress it down with a denim jacket and the right shoes. $98 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Trina Turk Women's Lucite Boatneck V Back Eyelash Trim Dress Amazon Trina Turk Women's Lucite Boatneck V Back Eyelash Trim Dress If summer envy is hitting you early this year, this adorable pink boatneck dress from Trina Turk is the cure. $136 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $185) Buy Now

Free People Lilah Pleated Tube Dress Amazon Free People Lilah Pleated Tube Dress Welcome warm weather in this strappy sundress. This flowy, lightweight dress is 100% cotton to keep you cool and comfortable when the temperatures aren't. $89 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Nautica Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress Amazon Nautica Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress Get ready for summer -- or tennis practice -- with this adorably sporty Nautica polo dress. This Nautica Polo Dress comes in five other colors. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Sleeveless Printed Sheath with V Neckline Dress Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Sleeveless Printed Sheath with V Neckline Dress This Calvin Klein dress has a flattering fit for nights when you want to highlight your curves. $76 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $145) Buy Now

Vince Camuto Midi Dress Amazon Vince Camuto Midi Dress This elegant yet casual dress from Vincent Camuto sways and drapes with every step you take. $25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $138) Buy Now

Tommy Hilfiger Rivera Floral Chiffon High Low Dress Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Rivera Floral Chiffon High Low Dress A floral dress that's versatile enough to wear to a wedding or brunch. $56 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Norma Kamali Diana Gown Amazon Norma Kamali Diana Gown A versatile and elegant Norma Kamali gown inspired by classic Grecian styling. This dress is available in ivory (pictured), black, and plum. $135 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $219) Buy Now

Lark & Ro Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon Lark & Ro Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress Meet your new favorite summer dress from Lark & Ro. The classic wrap with cap sleeves is casual enough for every day wear and classy enough to wear to a wedding. $39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Young Fabulous & Broke Sweetie Slip Dress Amazon Young Fabulous & Broke Sweetie Slip Dress This Sweetie Slip Dress By Young, Fabulous and Broke is right on trend. $84 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Betsey Johnson Neon Leopard Print Wrap Dress Amazon Betsey Johnson Neon Leopard Print Wrap Dress This cute wrap dress flatters just about any figure. $34 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Chiffon Midi Dress Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Women's Chiffon Midi Dress You can't beat the price on this adorable midi dress from Tommy Hilfiger. $16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $118) Buy Now

4SI3NNA Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon 4SI3NNA Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress Slather on some self-tanner (if that's your thing) and toss on this chic midi dress. You can get this Bodycon Midi Dress at $100 off right now. $28 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $115) Buy Now

For Love & Lemons Maxi Dress Amazon For Love & Lemons Maxi Dress Floral chiffon with a plunging neckline makes this For Love & Lemons maxi ultra-sexy. Shop now to get it for 42% off the original price, while supplies last. $214 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $306) Buy Now

Betsey Johnson Women's Wrap Amazon Betsey Johnson Women's Wrap You'll wear this easy, breezey dress all summer long. $61 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $163) Buy Now

Tommy Hilfiger Smock Waist Fit and Flare Dress Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Smock Waist Fit and Flare Dress Dress up in this ultra-comfortable floral dress from Tommy Hilfiger. Shop now to get it for much as 70% off the original price. $37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Free People Women's Park Slope Maxi Dress Amazon Free People Women's Park Slope Maxi Dress Stay cool and comfortable in this maxi dress from Free People. $148 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Eileen Fisher Womens Sleeveless Casual Dress Amazon Eileen Fisher Womens Sleeveless Casual Dress If easy is your priority this year, it doesn't get easier than a pullover jersey-knit dress from Eileen Fisher -- and they go perfectly with white sneakers. Shop now to get this dress for $117 off the original price. $40 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $158) Buy Now

Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress Pair this floral print dress with booties for the perfect weekend look. Shop now to get it for more than $100 off the original price. $32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

