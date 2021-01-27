Amazon's Best Deals on Home Decor

Whether you’re picking up a housewarming gift for someone special or transforming your backyard into a relaxing oasis, finding the right decor pieces can be a daunting task. Luckily, Amazon has some major price cuts on home decor.

Find hot deals on a variety of pieces for your apartment, dorm room, house, home office or any other space that could use a decorative touch. Now's your chance to save big on tons of discounted items, including bedding, decorative throw pillows, rugs, table lamps, night lamps, desk lamps, wall art, storage items, wall sconces, curtains, shelves, clocks and other necessities.

To get the most out of these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals available. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more sale items!

Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner Anker Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner Robot vacuums are a room saver during quarantine. If you don't have a robot to clean up after you yet, now's the time. Anker's Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac has more than 27,000 5-star reviews and it's on sale at 80% off the regular price. $150 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $229) Buy now

Taococo Geometrical Weave Sofa Cover Amazon Taococo Geometrical Weave Sofa Cover If your couch has gotten a little too much love during quarantine, a slipcover might be in order. This couch cover is a cotton-polyester blend and comes in six colors. $45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy now

ROMOON 4 Bag Laundry Sorter Cart Amazon ROMOON 4 Bag Laundry Sorter Cart Keep your laundry sorted with this 4-bag hamper. It comes with heavy-duty rolling wheels for easy storage. Right now, you can get it for a 43% savings. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy now

Gbtroo Rustic Wall Sconces Amazon Gbtroo Rustic Wall Sconces This set of two rustic wall sconces subtly light up a room while adding a touch of farmhouse style. Get them now for 38% off the regular price. $23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $37) Buy now

Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon Brightown Outdoor String Lights Light up your backyard with these 100ft string lights this winter and spring for your outdoor hang outs. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

Rugshop Modern Designer Area Rug Amazon Rugshop Modern Designer Area Rug Breathe new life into a tired room with a designer area rug. A rug with a splash of color can change the entire room. Shop now to get it for $150 the regular price. $95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Volens Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72 Amazon Volens Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72 A set of 72 gold votive candles is perfect for decorating your home and having plenty of backups. Use these candles at the dinner table, in a spa-inspired bath or on a date night at home. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $167) Buy Now

Caffoz Writing Desk Amazon Caffoz Writing Desk A functional and stylish writing desk for studying, working and writing. This computer desk comes with two drawers that can store your papers and supplies. $140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Signature Design by Ashley Casual Rectangular Coffee Table Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Casual Rectangular Coffee Table This coffee table gives a living room that vintage farmhouse feel. It has an extra storage shelf which means there's plenty of room for a coffee table book, magazines or a fruit bowl for company. Right now you can get it for 50% off. $159 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $319) Buy Now

AOZITA Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set Amazon AOZITA Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set Aozita’s four-piece mason jar accessories set is great rustic decor for your bathroom. $20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

DEWEL 4 Shelf Bookshelf Amazon DEWEL 4 Shelf Bookshelf This Dewel Four Shelf Bookshelf is the perfect size to hold all of your books and home decor. Grab it on sale, while supplies last! $104 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Inspired Ivory Throw Pillow Covers Amazon Inspired Ivory Throw Pillow Covers A set of Throw Pillow Covers by Inspired Ivory adds a modern touch to your living room. This set of four pillow covers is 40% off, while supplies last. $42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Artistic Weavers Desta Area Rug Amazon Artistic Weavers Desta Area Rug Pull any room together with the Desta blue and white area rug by Artistic Weavers. $112 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $144) Buy Now

Base Roots Moon Decor Wall Decorations Amazon Base Roots Moon Decor Wall Decorations This adorable bunting is an easy solution for wall decor. It features handmade hammered detailing for a boho-chic aesthetic. $22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Jonathan Adler Women's Blanc Candle Amazon Jonathan Adler Women's Blanc Candle Enjoy floral scents for up to 48 hours with the Women's Blanc Candle from designer Jonathan Adler. Whether it's for the dining room or bedroom, candles are must-have decor items. $59 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $68) Buy Now

Fresy Rustic Wood Serving Tray Set of 3 Amazon Fresy Rustic Wood Serving Tray Set of 3 Cute and convenient, this set of trays has three different sizes for whatever soft surface you want to transform into a table—couch, ottoman or bed. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Nestl Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set Amazon Nestl Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set This Nestl 3 Piece Duvet set comes complete from their Hotel Collection with a comforter and two pillow shams. $32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $53) Buy Now

GooBloo Extra Large Woven Storage Baskets Amazon GooBloo Extra Large Woven Storage Baskets Make organizing part of your home decor with these stylish oversized storage baskets. Whether it's throw pillows in the living room or you need an elegant way to conceal toys in the living room, these baskets add a touch of class to your home. $33 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

La Bellefee Tealight Cactus Candles Amazon La Bellefee Tealight Cactus Candles Brighten any corner of your home with these handmade cactus tea lights. During the day, it's a desert scene, and when the sun goes down these little succulents provide the mood lighting. $8 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

Vasagle Vanity Set Amazon Vasagle Vanity Set A vanity set that doubles as dressing table and a writing desk -- it comes with removable organizers and a cushioned stool. $129 AT AMAZON ($132) Buy Now

Pendali Throw Pillow Covers with Geometric Shapes Amazon Pendali Throw Pillow Covers with Geometric Shapes Throw pillow covers are the simple design solution for anyone on a budget. With geometric shapes, you can change the design-scape of any living room, bedroom or office space. $18 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $22) Buy Now

Stonebriar Vintage Coastal Wall Clock Amazon Stonebriar Vintage Coastal Wall Clock This rustic wall clock gives a home the relaxed and warm feeling of an old farmhouse. It features a vintage face with worn painted wood lightly distressed black numbers. $20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Sriwatana Floating Shelves Amazon Sriwatana Floating Shelves Organization meets decor with these wall-mounted floating shelves. These are perfect for people who need wall decor to be simple. $15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Sauder North Avenue Desk Amazon Sauder North Avenue Desk A desk that also comes with shelves for storage. It comes in an oak finish and you don't need to be a DIY expert to assemble it. $85 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Seseno 5 Drawer Fabric Storage Chest Amazon Seseno 5 Drawer Fabric Storage Chest If you need help with stylish storage, this practical piece of furniture delivers. For a hallway, living room or master bedroom, this compact 5 drawer storage chest manages storage elegantly without taking up too much space. $70 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Signature Design by Ashley Chevron Pouf Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Chevron Pouf This Signature Design by Ashley handmade woven pouf is a perfect match for any bedroom or living room. It's sturdy enough to use as a seat or an ottoman. $78 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Licperron Vintage Wall Sconces Amazon Licperron Vintage Wall Sconces Adding a wall sconce is a simple, stylish way to light up a room. It's a great addition to your kitchen, doorway and more. $46 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $56) Buy Now

Nest Classic Candle in Cedar Leaf & Lavender Amazon Nest Classic Candle in Cedar Leaf & Lavender Light this candle for a fresh and festive fragrance to scent your home. $44 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Sriwatana Rustic Floating Shelves Amazon Sriwatana Rustic Floating Shelves These floating wood shelves are perfect for truly any room. They come in white, black, gray and rustic wood (pictured above). $20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

