It's no secret: Amazon is home to some of the best deals on everything from fashion and home essentials to tech and yes, even beauty. And while the retailer boasts great savings across all categories pretty much year-round, Amazon is currently offering some of the season's hottest deals on their top-rated luxury beauty products — and all ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, no less.

With Prime Day 2022 expected to return once again this summer, Amazon is providing shoppers with the opportunity to get in on the savings extravaganza early and browse limited-time deals on products from cult-favorite beauty brands like Avène, Oribe, NuFACE, Sunday Riley and so many more.

Whether you're running low on your favorite moisturizers, are on the lookout for a new mascara or simply want to invest in some quality anti-aging beauty products, Amazon can help you restock your favorite beauty staples — and for a fraction of the normal cost.

Ahead, shop Amazon's best deals on luxury beauty products ahead of Prime Day 2022 — including the NuFACE Petite Facial Toning Device and Perricone MD's No Makeup Mascara.

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit Amazon NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit The NuFace Petite Facial Toning Device comes with the device (of course) and a hydrating leave-on gel primer. You can feel extra lavish while the NuFACE Toning Device smooths your fine lines and wrinkles. $339 $230 Buy Now

