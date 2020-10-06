Amazon's Best Gifts for Home -- Echo Dot, Le Creuset Dutch Oven, Keurig Coffee Maker & More
Since we're all continuing to spend more time at home these days, gifting an item to elevate the space is a great idea for holiday gifting. Amazon has recently released its 2020 holiday gift guide and it's brimming with a range of stylish home products.
To make it easier to navigate Amazon's expansive variety of products, ET Style has combed through to select the best home items that'll be perfect gifts for friends and family such as home decor, electronics and kitchenware. Highlights from the list include the newest Amazon Echo Dot, Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker, Le Creuset Dutch Oven (which is on sale!), Sonos Move Speaker and a set of hand soap and lotion from Nest Fragrances.
Plus, be sure to check back to see if any of these gifting options will be on sale during Prime Day, which will take place on Oct. 13 and 14 and starts at 12 AM PT. We'll keep you up to date on the best deals to come out of the sale event.
Shop our top picks of gifts for the home from Amazon ahead.
Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot, which can be pre-ordered now for Nov. 5 release. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm.
Make cafe-quality coffee right at home with the versatile Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker. This machine brews any K-cup pod or ground coffee of your choice to create your favorite hot or cold drink. It also comes with a milk frother!
Save 40% on the famous Le Creuset Dutch oven for the one who loves to cook. This kitchen essential does it all. Great for baking, slow-cooking, roasting and braising.
Whether it's set indoors or outdoors, the Sonos Move speaker can go anywhere and deliver brilliant sound. The durable and portable battery-powered smart speaker is compatible with voice control, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
A refreshing grapefruit scented hand soap and lotion set by NEST that looks as good as it smells.
If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone.
This popular donut pet bed is said to be calming and unbelievably comfy and cozy for any dog or cat. Available in four sizes.
Treat your loved one to the luxurious Roomba that vacuums on its own at the touch of a button, featuring reactive sensor technology, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, powerful suction and automatic dirt disposal.
This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad.
Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole.
The ultimate winter blanket -- this sumptuous reversible throw comes with a heat controller with three settings, which automatically shuts off after three hours.
Nothing gets people in the mood for the holidays than a delicious scented candle. Makes for a great stocking stuffer, too!
