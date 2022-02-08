Amazon's Best Instant Pot Deals To Get Ready for Game Day

After two years of spending a bit more time in the kitchen, you might be looking to lighten the cooking load this winter. If that's your goal, then a pressure cooker is definitely a sound investment. Right now, ahead of Game Day, a certain top-rated model on Amazon -- which currently boasts over 20,000 five star reviews on the retailer's site -- is now available at a steep discount just in time to assist with all of your winter cooking.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker features eleven smart functionalities, with settings that include: air frying, baking, roasting, dehydrating, slow cooking, pressure cooking, steaming, sterilizing, warming and sautéing, along with several others. Talk about an all-in-one product! This particular model is also unique with its air fryer lid, which -- according to the retailer -- "delivers all the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil."

Best of all, the pressure cooker is now on sale for $130 -- regularly $200. Whether you're looking for that perfect gift for the kitchen gadget aficionado in your life or you're just hoping to simplify your holiday cooking duties this winter -- and give you more time for what really matters -- then you're going to want to shop this pressure cooker deal. But there are more deals on Instant Pot to check out on Amazon.

Looking for even more deals on cookware and kitchen tech gadgets? Check out ET Style's picks for the best kitchen gifts for chefs, plus shop the Ninja Air Fryer and other chic kitchenware gifts from Our Place.

