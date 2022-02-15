Amazon’s Best Tech Deals for Presidents' Day — Apple, JBL, Belkin and More
We are in the depths of winter and sinking into our couches with a good series to watch is our priority. There's only one way to make it better: a new TV from Amazon! Right now, Amazon Deals has loads of discounts on TVs and electronics for Presidents' Day to take advantage of. But the deals aren't just on TVs -- you can find deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem to make winter a bit easier. With that in mind, we picked out the best Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love with Amazon Deals.
With Amazon Deals, you can score discounts on Apple devices, including AirPods, the Apple Mac Mini, AirTags, Apple Watches, iPads and more with Amazon Deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device. Right now, Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.
Check out ET's picks for tech deals below.
Best Deals on Tech, TVs and Electronics:
Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliances, furniture, mattresses, and beauty this weekend.
RELATED CONTENT:
All the Best Apple Deals to Shop Ahead of Presidents' Day Weekend
The Best Amazon Deals To Shop Right Now: Presidents' Day 2022
Presidents' Day OLED TV Deals from Sony, LG and Samsung
Best Presidents' Day Deals on Monitors: Save on Dell, Samsung and More
The Best Deals from Bed Bath & Beyond's Presidents' Day Sale
The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Laptops and Tablets
Presidents' Day TV Deals at Samsung: Save Up to $3,000 on 8K QLED TVs