Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Designer Dresses

By ETonline Staff
Westend61/Getty Images

If you're anything like us, your wardrobe is in need of a refresh. The good news is that Amazon is here to help with its Big Winter Sale. It launched deals and steals on all types and styles of designer dresses that we love. We rounded up some of our favorites at incredible savings to pass along to you as you start your wardrobe refresh. 

Amazon's Big Winter Sale has deals on top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali and Theory. You can save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a good work from home outfit, new clothes at the right price are in your future. And if you are already planning outfits with essential items for warmer months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes! Amazon has your perfect dress -- along with hundreds more options and seasonally relevant deals from your favorite brands await at this sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Amazon's Big Winter Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon's Valentine's Day event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

If you're looking for more than dresses, you're in luck. We're seeing even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Ahead, shop our picks of designer dress deals with Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

GUESS Long Sleeve Elysian Maxi Dress
GUESS Women's Long Sleeve Elysian Maxi Dress
Amazon
GUESS Long Sleeve Elysian Maxi Dress
Wear this dress when you want to show some leg -- but not too much. Shop now to get it for as much as 67% off the original price, while supplies last.
$42 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
Free People Laced Up Mini Dress
Free People Women's Laced Up Mini Dress
Amazon
Free People Laced Up Mini Dress
This short and sassy frock from Free People is cute as a dress but it's just as adorable worn over a pair of jeans. Shop now to get as much as 88% off the original price. 
$15 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
For Love & Lemons Maxi Dress
For Love & Lemons Women's Maxi
Amazon
For Love & Lemons Maxi Dress
Floral chiffon with a plunging neckline makes this For Love & Lemons maxi ultra-sexy. Shop now to get it for 30% off the original price, while supplies last. 
$214 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $306)
Tommy Hilfiger Smock Waist Fit and Flare Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Smock Waist Fit and Flare Dress
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Smock Waist Fit and Flare Dress
Dress up in this ultra-comfortable floral dress from Tommy Hilfiger. Shop now to get it for much as 50% off the original price. 
$57 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Trina Turk Women's Lucite Boatneck V Back Eyelash Trim Dress
Trina Turk Women's Lucite Boatneck V Back Eyelash Trim Dress
Amazon
Trina Turk Women's Lucite Boatneck V Back Eyelash Trim Dress
If spring fever is hitting you early this year, this adorable pink boatneck dress from Trina Turk is the cure. 
$58 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $185)
Nautica Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Nautica Women's Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Amazon
Nautica Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Get ready for spring -- or tennis practice -- with this adorably sporty Nautica polo dress. This Nautica Polo Dress comes in five other colors.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Young Fabulous & Broke Sweetie Slip Dress
Young Fabulous & Broke Women's Sweetie Slip Dress
Amazon
Young Fabulous & Broke Sweetie Slip Dress
This Sweetie Slip Dress By Young, Fabulous and Broke is right on trend.
$95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Free People Mirror Mirror Velvet Mini
Free People Mirror Mirror Velvet Mini
Amazon
Free People Mirror Mirror Velvet Mini
Cute, velvet and perfect for Valentine's Day. Save more than $100 off the original price on this Free People Dress, while supplies last.
$64 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
ASTR the label Padma Long Sleeve Fit & Flare Midi Dress
ASTR the label Women's Padma Long Sleeve Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Amazon
ASTR the label Padma Long Sleeve Fit & Flare Midi Dress
A flowy skirt and puffy sleeves are just what you need when it's not quite spring. Get this dress for as much as 42% off the original price. 
$80 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $138)
Black Halo Darby Mini Dress
Black Halo Women's Darby Mini Dress
Amazon
Black Halo Darby Mini Dress
Show some shoulder and a lot of sparkle in this party-perfect LBD. Whether it's a cocktail party or you need a striking outfit for a winter wedding, this mini dress will turn heads. And no need for accessories when you shimmer into a room. Shop now to get this dress for 72% off the original price. 
$93 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $375)
Free People Lilah Pleated Tube Dress
Free People Women's Lilah Pleated Tube Dress
Amazon
Free People Lilah Pleated Tube Dress
Welcome warm weather in this strappy sundress. This flowy, lightweight dress is 100% cotton to keep you cool and comfortable when the temperatures aren't. Get it now for more than 50% off the regular price. 
$28 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Joan Vass Women's Cotton Mesh Dress
Joan Vass Women's Cotton Mesh Dress
Amazon
Joan Vass Women's Cotton Mesh Dress
Your collection of summer dresses will not be complete without this cotton mesh dress from Joan Vass. It's great for parties, but you can dress it down with a denim jacket and the right shoes. 
$23 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Michael Kors Women's Lurex Wrap Skirt Sheath Dress
Michael Michael Kors Women's Lurex Wrap Skirt Sheath Dress
Amazon
Michael Kors Women's Lurex Wrap Skirt Sheath Dress
Stun in this shimmery mini dress from Michael Kors. 
$100 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $125)
Sam Edelman Sleeveless Peacock Lace Midi Dress
Sam Edelman Women's Sleeveless Peacock Lace High Neck Midi Dress
Amazon
Sam Edelman Sleeveless Peacock Lace Midi Dress
Lacy and pink, this Sam Edelman dress is hard to pass up for Valentine's Day. Shop now to get it for $90 off the original price.
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Black Halo Como Dress
Black Halo Women's Como Dress
Amazon
Black Halo Como Dress
You can never have too many flattering black mini dresses in your wardrobe. This one has the style of a wrap dress for a winning look any time of year. Get it now for 66% off the original price, while supplies last. 
$145 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $325)
Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress
Jacquard Midi Dress
Amazon
Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress
If you're thinking about spring, this Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress is a great deal at under $60. This dress comes in three colors: blue, pink and teal. Get it now for 73% off the regular price. 
$85 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $194)
Alex Evenings Illusion Sweetheart Neck Dress
Alex Evenings Women's Long A Line Illusion Sweetheart Neck Dress (Petite and Regular)
Amazon
Alex Evenings Illusion Sweetheart Neck Dress
Amazon fashion is full of surprises -- this elegant dress is pictured in dark navy, but if that's not your color, there are 15 others to choose from. Get it now for 86% off the original price. 
$50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215)
Donna Morgan Textured Clip Dot Dress
Donna Morgan Women's Textured Clip Dot Dress
Amazon
Donna Morgan Textured Clip Dot Dress
This lightweight midi dress is a precious spring must have. Shop now to get 87% off the original price, while supplies last. 
$39 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $230)
Eileen Fisher Womens Sleeveless Casual Dress
Eileen Fisher Womens Petites Sleeveless Casual Dress
Amazon
Eileen Fisher Womens Sleeveless Casual Dress
If easy is your priority this year, it doesn't get easier than a pullover jersey-knit dress from Eileen Fisher. Shop now to get this dress for $110 off the original price. 
$48 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $158)
Dress the Population Sandra Plunging Thick Strap Solid Gown
Dress the Population Women's Sandra Plunging Thick Strap Solid Gown
Amazon
Dress the Population Sandra Plunging Thick Strap Solid Gown
Headed to a wedding or an opera, this is a simply stunning gown, no matter which of the 13 available colors you choose. Shop now to get this dress for 83% off the original price.
$44 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $288)
Black Halo Reeder Dress
Black Halo Women's Reeder Dress
Amazon
Black Halo Reeder Dress
Stand out in this ice-skater-chic velvet dress, on super sale right now -- 70% off the original price.
$53 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $345)
Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
Amazon
Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress
This Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress comes in many plus sizes up to 24. 
$81 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $138)
4SI3NNA Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
4SI3NNA Women's Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
Amazon
4SI3NNA Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
Slather on some self-tanner (if that's your thing) and toss on this chic midi dress. You can get this Bodycon Midi Dress at $100 off right now. 
$13 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $115)
Black Halo Women's Barbados Dress
Black Halo Women's Barbados Dress
Amazon
Black Halo Women's Barbados Dress
This Black Halo Barbados dress is also available in Black and Pearl. At more than $200 off the original price, this dress is hard to resist. 
$48 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $375)
Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Pair this floral print dress with booties for the perfect weekend look. Shop now to get it for more than $100 off the original price. 
$25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148)

