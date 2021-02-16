Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor
After months of quarantine, our living (and work) spaces are well worn, to say the least. But now that 2020 is in hindsight it might be time to look ahead to spring and refine your home environment. The good news: Amazon's Big Winter Sale has tons of deals to help perk things up around the house -- and maybe even help transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis for the spring thaw.
Amazon's Big Winter Sale has hot deals on items that can brighten a dorm room, apartment, home office or an entire house. You can find all sorts of discounts on bedding, decorative throw pillows, rugs, table lamps, night lamps, desk lamps, wall art, storage items, wall sconces, curtains, shelves, and clocks that can give any room in the house an instant makeover. To make it easy on you, we've searched the app for the best prices on items to help you make your home more comfortable and welcoming.
In addition to home decor, Amazon has deep discounts on electronics, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids and baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, and more.
Amazon shoppers can unlock major markdowns on top designer brands like Lululemon, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Marc Jacobs, Coach, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Tory Burch, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Tumi luggage and more top brands.
Make sure you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items from Amazon. Additionally, downloading the Amazon app will bring great deals directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial.
To get the most out of these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals available. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more sale items!
