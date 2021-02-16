Shopping

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor

Cavan Images/Getty Images

After months of quarantine, our living (and work) spaces are well worn, to say the least. But now that 2020 is in hindsight it might be time to look ahead to spring and refine your home environment. The good news: Amazon's Big Winter Sale has tons of deals to help perk things up around the house -- and maybe even help transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis for the spring thaw. 

Amazon's Big Winter Sale has hot deals on items that can brighten a dorm room, apartment, home office or an entire house. You can find all sorts of discounts on bedding, decorative throw pillows, rugs, table lamps, night lamps, desk lamps, wall art, storage items, wall sconces, curtains, shelves, and clocks that can give any room in the house an instant makeover. To make it easy on you, we've searched the app for the best prices on items to help you make your home more comfortable and welcoming. 

In addition to home decor, Amazon has deep discounts on electronics, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids and baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, and more.

Amazon shoppers can unlock major markdowns on top designer brands like LululemonKate Spade, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Marc JacobsCoachRebecca Minkoff, Frye, HerschelTory Burch, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Tumi luggage and more top brands. 

Make sure you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items from Amazon. Additionally, downloading the Amazon app will bring great deals directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial. 

To get the most out of these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals available. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more sale items! 

Artistic Weavers Odelia Updated Traditional Rug
Artistic Weavers Odelia Updated Traditional Rug
Amazon
Artistic Weavers Odelia Updated Traditional Rug
Sometimes all you need is a new rug for a room refresh. Shop now to get this one at 73% off the original price. 
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
Amazon Brand Rivet Sloane Mid-Century Modern Leather Ottoman
Amazon Brand Rivet Sloane Mid-Century Modern Leather Ottoman
Amazon
Amazon Brand Rivet Sloane Mid-Century Modern Leather Ottoman
Imagine putting your feet up on this mid-century ottoman. Shop now to get it for more than $80 off the original price. 
$330 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $412)
Amazon Brand Rivet Geometric Ceramic Planter
Amazon Brand Rivet Geometric Ceramic Planter
Amazon
Amazon Brand Rivet Geometric Ceramic Planter
If spring is on your mind, now's the time to get started on your outdoor decor with this ceramic planter. 
$17 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Stonebriar Vintage Coastal Wall Clock
Stonebriar Vintage, Multicolor Battery Operated Wall Clock
Amazon
Stonebriar Vintage Coastal Wall Clock
This rustic wall clock gives a home the relaxed and warm feeling of an old farmhouse. It features a vintage face with worn painted wood lightly distressed black numbers.
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
Hanging Wooden Shelves
Hanging Wooden Shelves
Amazon
Hanging Wooden Shelves
Make any room more homey with these hanging shelves. The shelves are handcrafted with reclaimed wood and hang from the ceiling with macrame cotton ropes. 
$20 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Sauder North Avenue Desk
Sauder North Avenue Desk, Charter Oak finish
Amazon
Sauder North Avenue Desk
A desk that also comes with shelves for storage. It comes in an oak finish and you don't need to be a DIY expert to assemble it. 
$73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
MAXROCK Moon Phase Mirror Set
MAXROCK Moon Phase Mirror Set
Amazon
MAXROCK Moon Phase Mirror Set
Brighten a bare wall with this elegant moon phase mirror set. You can easily mix and match the shapes to create your own designs with adhesive pads for minimal damage.
$25 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)
Sriwatana Rustic Floating Shelves
SRIWATANA Rustic Floating Shelves
Amazon
Sriwatana Rustic Floating Shelves
These floating wood shelves are perfect for truly any room. They come in white, black, gray and rustic wood (pictured above).
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Ottomanson Comfort Soft Shag Carpet Stair Treads, 14-Pack in Gray
Ottomanson Comfort Soft Shag Carpet Stair Treads, 14-Pack, Gray, 14 Count
Amazon
Ottomanson Comfort Soft Shag Carpet Stair Treads, 14-Pack in Gray
A 14-pack of skid-resistant stair treads for your pets.
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $47)
Seseno 5 Drawer Fabric Storage Chest
5 drawer fabric storage chest
Amazon
Seseno 5 Drawer Fabric Storage Chest
If you need help with stylish storage, this practical piece of furniture delivers. For a hallway, living room or master bedroom, this compact 5 drawer storage chest manages storage elegantly without taking up too much space. 
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner
eufy by anker robot vac
Anker
Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Robot vacuums are a room saver during quarantine. If you don't have a robot to clean up after you yet, now's the time. Anker's Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac has more than 27,000 5-star reviews.  
$219 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)
Fairy String Lights with 50 Clear Clips
Fairy String Lights with 50 Clear Clips
Amazon
Fairy String Lights with 50 Clear Clips
The twinkle of string lights adds a warm glow to any room, but hanging them with photos adds a personal touch for a stunning home gallery. 
$16 AT AMAZON
Nest Classic Candle in Cedar Leaf & Lavender
Classic Candle in Cedar Leaf & Lavender
Amazon
Nest Classic Candle in Cedar Leaf & Lavender
Light this candle for a fresh and festive fragrance to scent your home.
$44 AT AMAZON
Rugshop Modern Designer Area Rug
Modern Designer Area Rug with Floral Circles
Amazon
Rugshop Modern Designer Area Rug
Breathe new life into a tired room with a designer area rug. A rug with a splash of color can change the entire room. Shop now to get it for $170 the regular price.
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250)
CleverMade Tamarack Folding Wooden Outdoor Chair
CleverMade Tamarack Folding Wooden Outdoor Chair
Amazon
CleverMade Tamarack Folding Wooden Outdoor Chair
Order this CleverMade Tamarack Folding Wooden Outdoor Chair now to have it for spring. This stylish chair folds for easy storage and no assembly is required. 
$128 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Vasagle Vanity Set
VASAGLE Vanity Set with Flip Top Mirror Makeup Dressing Table Writing Desk
Amazon
Vasagle Vanity Set
A vanity set that doubles as dressing table and a writing desk --  it comes with removable organizers and a cushioned stool.
$129 AT AMAZON ($132)
Signature Design by Ashley Casual Rectangular Coffee Table
Signature Design by Ashley - Danell Ridge Casual Rectangular Coffee Table, Brown
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Casual Rectangular Coffee Table
This coffee table gives a living room that vintage farmhouse feel. It has an extra storage shelf which means there's plenty of room for a coffee table book, magazines or a fruit bowl for company. Right now you can get it for 50% off. 
$187 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $319)
Licperron Vintage Wall Sconces
Vintage Wall Sconce Licperron Black Antique 240 Degree Adjustable Industrial Wall Light for Restaurants Galleries Aisle Kitchen Room Doorway 3 Pack.
Amazon
Licperron Vintage Wall Sconces
Adding a wall sconce is a simple, stylish way to light up a room. It's a great addition to your kitchen, doorway and more. 
$43 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $56)
XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover Set
XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover Set
Amazon
XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover Set
Could this duvet set be anymore inviting? The ultra-soft microfiber plush is wrinkle and fade-resistant.
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Royal Sparrow Large Chunky Knit Blanket
Royal Sparrow Large Chunky Knit Blanket
Amazon
Royal Sparrow Large Chunky Knit Blanket
This chunky throw blanket can make any room instantly cozy.
$100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Pendali Throw Pillow Covers with Geometric Shapes
Throw pillow covers with geometric shapes
Amazon
Pendali Throw Pillow Covers with Geometric Shapes
Throw pillow covers are the simple design solution for anyone on a budget. With geometric shapes, you can change the design-scape of any living room, bedroom or office space. 
$18 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $22)
Brightown Outdoor String Lights
Outdoor String Lights
Amazon
Brightown Outdoor String Lights
Light up your backyard with these 100ft string lights this winter and spring for your outdoor hang outs.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Gbtroo Rustic Wall Sconces
Rustic Wall Sconces - Mason Jars Sconce, Rustic Home Decor,Wrought Iron Hooks, Silk Hydrangea and LED Strip Lights Design 6 Hour Timer Home Decoration
Amazon
Gbtroo Rustic Wall Sconces
This set of two rustic wall sconces subtly light up a room while adding a touch of farmhouse style. Get them now for 38% off the regular price. 
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $37)
Volens Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72
Volens Gold Votive Candle Holders Set of 72
Amazon
Volens Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72
A set of 72 gold votive candles is perfect for decorating your home and having plenty of backups. Use these candles at the dinner table, in a spa-inspired bath or on a date night at home. 
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $167)
Taococo Geometrical Weave Sofa Cover
TAOCOCO Geometrical Weave Sofa Cover, Home Décor Couch Slipcovers with Tassels, Couch Covers for 3 Cushion Couch, Couch Protector, Sectional Couch Covers for Home or Workplace
Amazon
Taococo Geometrical Weave Sofa Cover
If your couch has gotten a little too much love during quarantine, a slipcover might be in order. This couch cover is a cotton-polyester blend and comes in six colors. 
$41 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
ROMOON 4 Bag Laundry Sorter Cart
ROMOON 4 Bag Laundry Sorter Cart, Laundry Hamper Sorter with Heavy Duty Rolling Wheels for Clothes Storage, Black
Amazon
ROMOON 4 Bag Laundry Sorter Cart
Keep your laundry sorted with this 4-bag hamper. It comes with heavy-duty rolling wheels for easy storage. Right now, you can get it for a 43% savings.   
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
DEWEL 4 Shelf Bookshelf
4 Tier Rack Vintage Bookcase
Amazon
DEWEL 4 Shelf Bookshelf
This Dewel Four Shelf Bookshelf is the perfect size to hold all of your books and home decor. Grab it on sale, while supplies last!
$116 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
SimpleHouseware 2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket
SimpleHouseware 2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket Organizer Drawer, Bronze
Amazon
SimpleHouseware 2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket
Put an end to the clutter in your kitchen cabinets. This sliding cabinet basket organizer can keep things contained and tidy. This Amazon #1 Best Seller is on sale for 20% off, while supplies last.   
$24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
AOZITA Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set
AOZITA Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set, 4 pcs
Amazon
AOZITA Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set
Aozita’s four-piece mason jar accessories set is great rustic decor for your bathroom. 
$22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $26)
Inspired Ivory Throw Pillow Covers
Throw Pillow Covers and Cases by Inspired Ivory
Amazon
Inspired Ivory Throw Pillow Covers
A set of Throw Pillow Covers by Inspired Ivory adds a modern touch to your living room. This set of four pillow covers is 40% off, while supplies last.
$42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
La Bellefee Tealight Cactus Candles
Handmade cactus and succulent tealights
Amazon
La Bellefee Tealight Cactus Candles
Brighten any corner of your home with these handmade cactus tea lights. During the day, it's a desert scene, and when the sun goes down these little succulents provide the mood lighting. 
$8 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15)
Artistic Weavers Desta Area Rug
Artistic Weavers Desta Blue/White Area Rug
Amazon
Artistic Weavers Desta Area Rug
Pull any room together with the Desta blue and white area rug by Artistic Weavers. 
$94 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $144)
GooBloo Extra Large Woven Storage Baskets
Extra Large Woven Storage Baskets
Amazon
GooBloo Extra Large Woven Storage Baskets
Make organizing part of your home decor with these stylish oversized storage baskets. Whether it's throw pillows in the living room or you need an elegant way to conceal toys in the living room, these baskets add a touch of class to your home. 
$33 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Base Roots Moon Decor Wall Decorations
Moon Decor Wall Decorations | Handmade Hammered Detailing | Boho Accents Wall Decor | Moon Phases Wall Art | Moon Phases Wall Hanging | Bohemian Decor for Bedroom, Home, Living Room Apartment
Amazon
Base Roots Moon Decor Wall Decorations
This adorable bunting is an easy solution for wall decor. It features handmade hammered detailing for a boho-chic aesthetic. 
$22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Nestl Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set
Nestl Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set
Amazon
Nestl Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set
This Nestl 3 Piece Duvet set comes complete from their Hotel Collection with a comforter and two pillow shams.
$24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $53)
Jonathan Adler Women's Blanc Candle
Jonathan Adler Women's Blanc Candle
Amazon
Jonathan Adler Women's Blanc Candle
Enjoy floral scents for up to 48 hours with the Women's Blanc Candle from designer Jonathan Adler. Whether it's for the dining room or bedroom, candles are must-have decor items.  
$59 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $68)
Sriwatana Floating Shelves
Floating shelves solid would wall-mounted
Amazon
Sriwatana Floating Shelves
Organization meets decor with these wall-mounted floating shelves. These are perfect for people who need wall decor to be simple. 
$15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Fresy Rustic Wood Serving Tray Set of 3
Rustic Wood Serving Tray Set
Amazon
Fresy Rustic Wood Serving Tray Set of 3
Cute and convenient, this set of trays has three different sizes for whatever soft surface you want to transform into a table—couch, ottoman or bed. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)

