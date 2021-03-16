Shopping

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Designer Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spring is nearly here and a new season calls for a new handbag. But you don't have to pay full price while Amazon's Big Winter Sale is still doling out deals. It has plenty of deals on purses to check out including major discounts on handbags from your favorite designers. You can find deep discounts of up to 82% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying. 

The savings don't end with handbags. Amazon's Big Winter Sale is also a good opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaEddie BauerAdidasDL1961 jeansAmerican ApparelUggs, LacosteVineyard Vines, Calvin KleinVionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Amazon is also offering discounts across all categories, including women’s fashion, electronicstravel gear, designer dressesluggagesandalssneakersdesigner sunglasses, underwearactivewear, swimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50loungeweartie dyekids shoes, designer backpacksleggingsbras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decorfitness trackers and jewelry.

Check out ET Style's to picks of the best designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
This spacious and sophisticated bag is so versatile you can go to the grocery store or go on a trip. 
$175 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $248)
Frye Sindy Hobo
Frye Sindy Hobo
Amazon
Frye Sindy Hobo
The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. Get it now for $125 off the original price. 
$103 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Amazon
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
This timeless Coach PVC zip tote is 32% off the retail price and comes in five different colors.
$189 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Amazon
Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save more than 50% on this coveted bag, while supplies last.
$168 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360)
Frye Evie Tote
frye bag
Amazon
Frye Evie Tote
The Frye Evie Tote is available in two colors: bone and daffodil. Get it now for $90 off the original price. 
$112 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Frye Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Frye Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
The Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $59 off retail price! Get this bag now, while supplies last.
$90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148)
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible Crossbody Blue Multi One Size
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag at $68 off the original price. 
$130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Frye Greta Tote
Frye Greta Tote
Amazon
Frye Greta Tote
The Frye Greta Tote is crafted in dip-dyed leather and it comes in two colors: berry and whiskey. Shop now to get it for more than $100 off the regular price, while supplies last. 
FROM $103 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is a roomy and washable bag perfect for everyday use.  
$55 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. You can get it now for $48 off the original price. 
$149 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Relic by Fossil Women's Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Amazon
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
A crossbody handbag purse by Fossil with a magnetic closure to hold everything you need. 
$41 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58)
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Amazon
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Expect loads of compliments on this bag. It has an outside zip pocket with handles and a detachable strap with 23" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear.
$180 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328)
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
The Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and is available in both black and pink.
$101 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. Get it now for almost $100 off the original price, while supplies last. 
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $176)
Frye Madison North/South Crossbody
Frye Women's Madison North/South Crossbody
Amazon
Frye Madison North/South Crossbody
The Frye Madison North/South Crossbody is made of soft vintage leather and it is available in two different colors.
$171 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Purses and Handbags, Satchel Tote Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag
Be prepared for any situation with this roomy shoulder bag.
$90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $119)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear everyday.
$57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit. Right now, you can get it for 30% off the regular price.
$135 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $195)
The Sak Casual Classics
Women's Casual Classics
Amazon
The Sak Casual Classics
The Sak's hand crochet crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for all seasons.
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $69)
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
With plenty of pockets and dozens of accessories you can pair with this bag, at more than $100 off the regular price, it's a must-have for savvy shoppers. 
$95 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
The Sak Riviera Tote
The Sak Riviera Tote
Amazon
The Sak Riviera Tote
The Sak Riviera purse is a handmade crochet bag begging to be added to your spring looks.
$38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel Black
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel
The Louise Medium Dome Satchel  by Kate Spade New York will hold everything you need for your next fashion-forward adventure. It comes in seven colors with prices starting as low as $200. 
$200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Women's Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Amazon
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Bring a luxe factor to your look with the zippered, textured coated Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag with adjustable crossbody strap. This Tory Burch handbag comes in three other different colors.
$189 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is no ordinary little purse -- it can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag and you can use the gold chain to make it a handbag. At more than $200 off, you can't beat the price. 
$72 AMAZON (REGULARLY $279)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
$51 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Frye Odessa Hobo
Frye Odessa Hobo
Amazon
Frye Odessa Hobo
Frye has built a brand around hobo-chic and the Odessa is hobo-chic at its finest. Great for everyday use, it features antique brass-tone hardware with studded reinforcements and comes with and adjustable shoulder strap.
$159 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
FRYE Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Amazon
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is a gorgeous addition to any wardrobe. Made with antiqued leather, this purse is very durable while the stylish crossbody strap can be adjusted to a comfortable length. This purse comes in six different colors too!
$168 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328)
Frye Reed Flap Crossbody
Frye Reed Flap Crossbody
Amazon
Frye Reed Flap Crossbody
This small Frye bag packs a lot of style. It has a fold-over flap with magnetic closure and an adjustable crossbody strap. 
$115 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Michael Kors Voyager Tote
Michael Kors Voyager Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Voyager Tote
This is an average sized bag but it holds a lot. It can hold a laptop along with your keys and wallet with room to spare. 
$195 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Women's Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek and lightweight microfiber. The solid colors bring style and function to your everyday life. Get it now for $27 off the regular price. 
$101 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this bag for $168 off the retail price, while supplies last.
$130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Score this chic Kate Spade crossbody bag -- we love a classic black bag. Get it now for under $100! That's a 60% discount, while supplies last.
$91 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249)
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
This eye-catching all-leather handbag is sturdy with understated style.
$97 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $158)
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse comes in 19 different colors and patterns to fit everyone's style and personality. At 70% off the original price, this deal is hard to pass up! 
$129 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399)
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody bag
Amazon
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
This Fossil Fiona crossbody bag is $72 off the retail price. Made of genuine leather, this well-crafted little bag averages 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 1200 Amazon shoppers. 
$76 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148)
Sakroots Women's Metro
Sakroots Women's Metro
Amazon
Sakroots Women's Metro
Dress in style and do the Earth a favor with this tote made from recycled water bottles. 
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $78)
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
Amazon
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
This stylish bag doubles as a crossbody and a handbag.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too.
$268 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag is perfect for when you're traveling light. It features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap, printed fabric lining. 
$140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)

