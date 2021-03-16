Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Designer Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More
Spring is nearly here and a new season calls for a new handbag. But you don't have to pay full price while Amazon's Big Winter Sale is still doling out deals. It has plenty of deals on purses to check out including major discounts on handbags from your favorite designers. You can find deep discounts of up to 82% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying.
The savings don't end with handbags. Amazon's Big Winter Sale is also a good opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
Amazon is also offering discounts across all categories, including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, underwear, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, designer backpacks, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, fitness trackers and jewelry.
Check out ET Style's to picks of the best designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.
