Need something to chase away the winter blues? A new handbag might not be the cure, but it might make things a little bit better until the snow melts. Amazon's Big Winter Sale has plenty of deals purses to check out including major discounts on handbags from your favorite designers. Find deep discounts up to 82% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying.

The savings don't end with handbags. Amazon's Big Winter Sale is a also a good opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Amazon is also offering discounts across all categories, including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, underwear, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, designer backpacks, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, fitness trackers and jewelry.

Check out ET Style's to picks of the best designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Frye Evie Tote Amazon Frye Evie Tote The Frye Evie Tote is available in two colors: bone and daffodil. Get it now for $50 off the original price. $148 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote Amazon Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote This timeless Coach PVC zip tote is 32% off the retail price and comes in five different colors. $189 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this bag for $168 off the retail price, while supplies last. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. $87 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $176) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel Amazon Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel The Louise Medium Dome Satchel by Kate Spade New York will hold everything you need for your next fashion-forward adventure. It comes in seven colors with prices starting as low as $197. $197 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag Amazon Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag With plenty of pockets and dozens of accessories you can pair with this bag, at 49% off, this bag is a must-have for savvy shoppers. $90 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Frye Odessa Hobo Amazon Frye Odessa Hobo Frye has built a brand around hobo-chic and the Odessa is hobo-chic at its finest. Great for everyday use, it features antique brass-tone hardware with studded reinforcements and comes with and adjustable shoulder strap. $156 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag Amazon Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek and lightweight microfiber. The solid colors bring style and function to your everyday life. Get it now for 45% off the regular price. $68 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote Amazon Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. You can get it now for $78 off the original price. $120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse Amazon Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse comes in 19 different colors and patterns to fit everyone's style and personality. At 70% off the original price, this deal is hard to pass up! $128 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Amazon Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag is perfect for when you're traveling light. It features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap, printed fabric lining. Get it now for 50% off the original price. $121 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel Amazon Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too. $268 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Sakroots Women's Metro Amazon Sakroots Women's Metro Dress in style and do the Earth a favor with this tote made from recycled water bottles. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $78) Buy Now

Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag Amazon Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag This Fossil Fiona crossbody bag is $40 off the retail price. Made of genuine leather, this well-crafted little bag averages 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 1200 Amazon shoppers. $108 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

The Sak Riviera Tote Amazon The Sak Riviera Tote The Sak Riviera purse is a handmade crochet bag begging to be added to your fall looks. $45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear everyday. $57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag Amazon Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag Be prepared for any situation with this roomy shoulder bag. $76 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $119) Buy Now

Frye Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Amazon Frye Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag The Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $82 off retail price! Get this bag now, while supplies last. $66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

Frye Sindy Hobo Amazon Frye Sindy Hobo The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. Get it now for $125 off the original price. $103 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody Amazon Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody The Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and is available in both black and pink. $101 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody Amazon Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag at $68 off the original price. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

The Sak Casual Classics Amazon The Sak Casual Classics The Sak's hand crochet crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for all seasons. $49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $69) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo Amazon Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is a gorgeous addition to any wardrobe. Made with antiqued leather, this purse is very durable while the stylish crossbody strap can be adjusted to a comfortable length. This purse comes in six different colors too! $172 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns. $51 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag Amazon The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag This stylish bag doubles as a crossbody and a handbag. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89) Buy Now

Frye Greta Tote Amazon Frye Greta Tote The Frye Greta Tote is crafted in dip-dyed leather and it comes in two colors: berry and whiskey. Shop now to get it for more than $100 off the regular price, while supplies last. FROM $103 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Frye Reed Flap Crossbody Amazon Frye Reed Flap Crossbody This small Frye bag packs a lot of style. It has a fold-over flap with magnetic closure and an adjustable crossbody strap. It's available in four fun colors: burnt orange, sky, tan and sunflower. $134 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse Amazon Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse A crossbody handbag purse by Fossil with a magnetic closure. $35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag Amazon Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is no ordinary little purse -- it can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag and you can use the gold chain to make it a handbag. At $200 off, you can beat the price. $74 AMAZON (REGULARLY $279) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit. Right now, you can get it for 30% off the regular price. $135 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $195) Buy Now

Frye Madison North/South Crossbody Amazon Frye Madison North/South Crossbody The Frye Madison North/South Crossbody is made of soft vintage leather and it is available in two different colors. $165 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Amazon Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Score this chic Kate Spade crossbody bag in four different colors -- we love the classic black. Get it now for under $100! That's a 63% discount, while supplies last. $92 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is stylish and perfect for any occasion! $59 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel Amazon Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save up to 50% on this coveted bag, while supplies last. $178 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360) Buy Now

Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote Amazon Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote A signature Gemini link motif symbolizes the dual offerings of form and function provided by a spacious tote in water-resistant coated canvas. $238 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $258) Buy Now

Adidas Unisex Premium National Waist Pack Amazon Adidas Unisex Premium National Waist Pack This Adidas waist bag elevates your look when you're working out or on the go. $25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Amazon Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Bring a luxe factor to your look with the zippered, textured coated Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag with adjustable crossbody strap. This Tory Burch handbag comes in three other different colors. $184 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

