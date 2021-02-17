Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes -- UGG, Frye, Calvin Klein, Adidas and More
While winter is winding its way across the country, Amazon's helping us cope with the winter blues by giving us big discounts on designer shoes and sneakers. Amazon's Big Winter Sale has tons of deals on designer shoes where you can find discounts on a wide selection from big brands and we've rounded up some of our favorites to share with you.
Shoe lovers will find deep discounts on all sorts of styles at Amazon's Big Winter Sale: designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties made of genuine leather, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and cozy footwear to keep your feet warm during the winter months without sacrificing style.
Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants.
Designer shoes aren’t the only things on sale. Amazon's Big Winter Sale is packed with discounts in other categories including electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sweaters, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and tons more that we expect to carry on through the year.
Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the mega-sale offers white hots deals and huge discounts on select designer items. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the major brands and designers taking part in the sale event.
If you're looking for a gift for someone special, a friend or coworker, with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for anyone. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of deals just a click away with Amazon's Big Winter Sale.
Be sure to sign into your account for access to free-two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to access major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.
