After being in quarantine for months, chances are you’ve been cooking more than usual -- and probably looking for ways to make it faster and easier. There are loads of kitchen gadgets and tools to help you out and right now, you can find a lot of them at the Amazon's Big Winter Sale. There are discounts on tons of cookware items and kitchen appliances for just about every want and need.

Whether you’re treating yourself to a new food processor or you're just looking for ways to get dinner on the table without a hassle, you can find tons of items to make cooking a snap among Amazon kitchen gadgets. Amazon's Big Winter Sale serves up kitchen essentials at a discount, including non-stick and stainless steel cookware, silicone utensils, enamel cookware, ceramic cookware, kitchen utensils, cast iron pots and pans, hand mixers, toaster ovens, air fryers, blenders, vegetable cutters, meat slicers and more.

Plus, Amazon's Big Winter Sale has discounts on cookware and kitchen appliances from brands like Rachael Ray, Ayesha Curry Home Collection, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Gotham Steel, Hamilton Beach, Oster and NutriChef.

Of course, Amazon's Big Winter Sale offers more than just cookware. Bargain hunters will find great sales on electronics, home decor items, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, camping gear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, winter jackets, athleisure, watches, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

Also, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Karl Lagerfeld, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names you can find deals on at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

If you don't know where to start, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to find the right kitchen appliance or cookware set with its new guide section. You can shop for all kinds of items to outfit your kitchen and getting things comfortable around the house. In this budget-friendly price range, you'll find anything you need to make winter a little easier, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

If you're shopping for something unique, you can also shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the holiday shopping fun.

Ahead, check out our top picks of cookware and kitchen sales with Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Fresh Australian Kitchen 12.5-inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Amazon Fresh Australian Kitchen 12.5-inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet A cast iron skillet will outlast just about any kitchen essential you own. This one is a steal at 52% off the original price and has an average rating of 4.5 stars. $24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy now

U-Taste Silicone Spatula Set Amazon U-Taste Silicone Spatula Set A silicone spatula set makes cooking exponentially easier. Shop now to get this set at 43% off the original price. $17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy now

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Amazon Dash Mini Waffle Maker This adorable mini waffle can make waffles and then some without taking up much space. Get it now for 30% off the regular price. $16 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $23) Buy now

Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat Amazon Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat If you haven't tried out silicone baking mats, this one by Amazon is a great opportunity to find out just how awesome your cookies can be. And you can't beat the price. $11 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $14) Buy now

Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set Amazon Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set We all want to cook like Ayesha Curry and this set of pans gets us a closer to Curry perfection. Shop now to get it for 25% off the original price. $75 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy now

Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven Amazon Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven If you've been toying with the idea of getting a countertop convection oven or an air fryer, this Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven is a no-brainer. You can use it to make all the things you make in your regular oven on top of the air fryer features. It's also an Amazon Choice product. Shop now to get it for $190 off the original price. $260 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $450) Buy now

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle Amazon SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle DIY soda has never been easier than with the Soda Stream. Shop now to get this for 25% off the original price. $110 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy now

Toshiba Rice Cooker Amazon Toshiba Rice Cooker Never worry about rice boiling over again with Toshiba's rice cooker. $130 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy now

Ecolution Artistry Non-Stick Square Griddle Amazon Ecolution Artistry Non-Stick Square Griddle Making pancakes is about to get a lot easier with the Ecolution Artistry Non-Stick Square Griddle. $29 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $32) Buy now

Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart Amazon Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart If you don't have an air fryer yet, now's your chance to score a good one at a discount. It'll change your life. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $96) Buy Now

DASH Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle Amazon DASH Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle Make pancakes, eggs and bacon every day with the Dash Everyday Electric Skillet. This easy-to-clean skillet maximizes space and time -- burgers, pancakes, grilled cheese sandwiches can be on the table in just minutes. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set Amazon Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set Selena Gomez recently used this dazzling set of rainbow knives on her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. This exact set has been selling out on Amazon; next time it disappears, you can grab it in two other styles -- or this rainbow dupe set from Hampton Forge. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $71) Buy Now

SIMPLETaste Handheld Milk Frother. Amazon SIMPLETaste Handheld Milk Frother. Upgrade your daily dose of caffeine with this handheld milk frother. $14 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $16) Buy now

Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender Amazon Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender The Ninja's total crushing blades blends and purees ice, soups and smoothies in seconds for quick and easy recipes. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Philips Soup Maker Amazon Philips Soup Maker The Philips Soup Maker is perfect for when you don't have a plan for dinner. It transforms ingredients into soup in just 18 minutes by heating and blending. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set Amazon Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set This 10-piece bakeware set -- a Rachael Ray gem among Rachael Ray gems -- includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Amazon Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven A good cast iron Dutch oven makes getting food on the table easy for cooks of all skill levels. Shop now to get this one from Lodge at 38% off the original price. $70 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $115) Buy now

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender Amazon Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender Make smoothies and blend soup without the mess with this immersion blender. Shop now to get it for 33% off the original price. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy now

Le Chateau Wine Decanter Amazon Le Chateau Wine Decanter Elevate your wine nights with this gorgeous decanter, made from hand-blown lead-free crystal. It also makes a great gift for any wine lover in your life. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine Amazon Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine Save more than 100 bucks on this comprehensive Mr. Coffee coffee maker, which can make a variety of types and sizes of java. Shop now to get it for $130 off the original price. $230 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360) Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Check Out These Viral Kitchen Gadgets You Saw on TikTok

This 6-Piece Kitchen Prep Set Is 74% Off at Zwilling

Best Winter Boots to Wear Now Until Spring

Amazon's Big Winter Sale for the Home: Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty and Home

Shop and Save on the Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities

Select All-Clad Cookware Is 30% Off at Macy's

Bloomingdale's Sale: Get 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More

Check Out These Viral Kitchen Gadgets You Saw on TikTok