This last year saw a big wardrobe shift. From coast to coast, high-waisted leggings are the new high-waisted jeans as work and workouts transitioned to work from home and home workouts. While we're not giving up on jeans entirely, we can't get enough leggings in our closets and the Amazon Big Winter Sale is delivering on deals.

Right now, we're seeing major deals on workout leggings and yoga pants along with deep discounts across nearly every category including health & wellness, beauty & personal care, fitness, activewear, subscription boxes, and more. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants.

A major part of our new daily uniform, a pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on right now. Considering you can wear them to your virtual yoga class, while you work from home, at your (home) gym and as actual pants, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple -- especially when there is a deal to score.

Amazon's Big Winter Sale don't stop at leggings. Whether you're looking for a juicer or a smart speaker, Amazon is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, underwear, bras, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds, fitness trackers and tons more that will give you savings as good as Black Friday deals.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself Amazon's deals are just a click away.

Amazon's also has great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes just as we're starting to look ahead to spring. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone to do your shopping.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun.

Amazon shoppers, are you ready to stock up and save? Whether you need printed leggings to mix things up, capri pants for when you want to look cute, or you're looking for squat proof exercise tights, shop the best deals on leggings in every size, fit and color below.

Shop all deals on leggings at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Logo Leggings Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Logo Leggings These comfy cotton Calvin Klein logo leggings are the perfect leggings to wear for a quick work out or to run errands. $18.99 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Alo Yoga Moto Legging Amazon Alo Yoga Moto Legging These Alo Yoga Moto Leggings are on-trend and perfect for everywhere from the streets to the yoga mat. $69.25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $114) Buy Now

Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging Amazon Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging These high-waist shapewear leggings by Shapermint have everything under control. The compression fabric smooths and shapes and even lifts your booty. They're an Amazon best seller and right now you can save 10% when you apply the coupon, while supplies last. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) BUY NOW

OUGESS Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon OUGESS Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets No need to leave your phone at home (well, unless you want to!). These stylish, stretchy pants by OUGESS have pockets for your essentials and come in 30 different styles. $20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $23) BUY NOW

Alo Yoga Occasion Legging Amazon Alo Yoga Occasion Legging Make a major statement in these Occasion Leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints: black, forest green, and red. $86 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) BUY NOW

ODODOS Athletic Pants with Pocket Amazon ODODOS Athletic Pants with Pocket Give the black yoga pants a break with these camouflage-printed leggings. Bonus: They provide maximum comfort for any workout with its 4-way stretch feature. $23 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) BUY NOW

KENDALL + KYLIE Women's Python Ponte Phone Pocket Leggings Amazon KENDALL + KYLIE Women's Python Ponte Phone Pocket Leggings This multi-functional Kendall + Kylie Python leggings can be worn to work out or for a casual look. These leggings feature a phone pocket on the left side. $52 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58) Buy Now

HUE Seamless Leggings Amazon HUE Seamless Leggings If you're looking for a durable pair of black leggings that fit great, these are a good choice. $18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $48) BUY NOW

Adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights Amazon Adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights These high-rise body-hugging leggings by adidas that feature a small inner pocket are a must-buy. Designed for an intense workout, they manage moisture with recycled polyester and elastane to help keep you dry. $31 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

YASION Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings for Women Amazon YASION Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings for Women These are no ordinary capri pants. No need for enhanced functionality to make you look and feel slim. These Viral TikTok Leggings have a ruched butt -- a textured scrunch fabric that puts your body in the best light. Lizzo even tried them on! $6 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) BUY NOW

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings Amazon Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. $23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) BUY NOW

Redqenting High Waisted Seamless Leggings Amazon Redqenting High Waisted Seamless Leggings These super-soft workout leggings are stretchy with tummy control and booty lift. They also control sweat so you can stay comfortably dry while you run, walk or do yoga. $22 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) BUY NOW

AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Printed Cropped Sports Leggings Amazon AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Printed Cropped Sports Leggings Take a break from the bland with these printed capri leggings. They come in three other dazzling patterns: marble print, snake and ditsy floral. $26 AND UP AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Sunzel Squat-Proof Workout Leggings Amazon Sunzel Squat-Proof Workout Leggings Slimming and squat-proof, Sunzel's yoga pants have a 4-way stretch to keep you comfortable whether you're in a lotus pose -- or doing dishes. $20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) BUY NOW

Oalka Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings Amazon Oalka Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings These stretchy capris by Oalka come in 37 different colors. Scoop up a few for your New Year fitness routines! $17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $21) BUY NOW

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Amazon BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal leggings with pockets. They are perfect for winter to help keep you warm and dry while you workout or work from home. $29 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Core 10 Women's Studiotech Icon Series High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Legging Amazon Core 10 Women's Studiotech Icon Series High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Legging Built for the yoga studio and beyond, these Core 10 Women's Studiotech Icon Series High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Leggings feature a stylish scallop trim detail on the waistband and ankle. These leggings come in seven different colors, too! $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $42) BUY NOW

Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights Amazon Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights Made with cotton and featuring a mid-rise cut, these classic adidas Original Women's 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe. $36 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

No Nonsense Women's Cotton Lounge Capri Legging with Tech Pocket Amazon No Nonsense Women's Cotton Lounge Capri Legging with Tech Pocket It's easy to look cute quick when you can throw on these capri pants from No Nonsense. $13 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $22) BUY NOW

Gimdumasa High-Waisted Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon Gimdumasa High-Waisted Yoga Pants with Pockets Designed for comfort and convenience, these leggings have a high waist for better tummy control and a hidden pocket to keep your phone or keys. $16.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) BUY NOW

GYMSPT High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights Amazon GYMSPT High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights Workout clothes reveal a lot, but they don't have to reveal everything with these High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights. The spandex scrunch fabric conceals cellulite while shaping and booty-lifting to accentuate the curves you want to show off. $13.45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) BUY NOW

AURIQUE Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings Amazon AURIQUE Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings These comfy, well-reviewed leggings from Amazon brand AURIQUE come in three colors: black, rose and oxblood. $28 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant Amazon Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant The Go Walk Pants from Skechers have a little give around the ankles for maximum comfort for your walks. $25 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $49) BUY NOW

