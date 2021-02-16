Shopping

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: The Best Deals on Leggings -- Alo Yoga, Adidas, Kendal + Kylie, & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
amazon cyber monday 2020 leggings
Amazon

This last year saw a big wardrobe shift. From coast to coast, high-waisted leggings are the new high-waisted jeans as work and workouts transitioned to work from home and home workouts. While we're not giving up on jeans entirely, we can't get enough leggings in our closets and the Amazon Big Winter Sale is delivering on deals. 

Right now, we're seeing major deals on workout leggings and yoga pants along with deep discounts across nearly every category including health & wellness, beauty & personal care, fitness, activewear, subscription boxes, and more. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants. 

A major part of our new daily uniform, a pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on right now. Considering you can wear them to your virtual yoga class, while you work from home, at your (home) gym and as actual pants, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple -- especially when there is a deal to score.

Amazon's Big Winter Sale don't stop at leggings. Whether you're looking for a juicer or a smart speaker, Amazon is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, winter jackets, athleisuredesigner dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, underwear, bras, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamondsfitness trackers and tons more that will give you savings as good as Black Friday deals.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself Amazon's deals are just a click away.

Amazon's also has great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes just as we're starting to look ahead to spring. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone to do your shopping.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun.

Amazon shoppers, are you ready to stock up and save? Whether you need printed leggings to mix things up, capri pants for when you want to look cute, or you're looking for squat proof exercise tights, shop the best deals on leggings in every size, fit and color below.

Shop all Amazon leggings deals for their New Year, New You sale.

Alo Yoga Women's Moto Legging
Alo Yoga Women's Moto Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Women's Moto Legging
These Alo Yoga Moto Leggings are on-trend and perfect for everywhere from the streets to the yoga mat.
STARTING AT $69.25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $114)
Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging
Shapermint High Waisted Compression Butt Lifting Leggings - Shapewear for Women
Amazon
Shapermint High Waisted Compression Legging
These high-waist shapewear leggings by Shapermint have everything under control. The compression fabric smooths and shapes and even lifts your booty. They're an Amazon best seller and right now you can save 10% when you apply the coupon, while supplies last. 
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
OUGESS Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
OUGES Womens High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Workout Running Leggings
Amazon
OUGESS Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
No need to leave your phone at home (well, unless you want to!). These stylish, stretchy pants by OUGESS have pockets for your essentials and come in 30 different styles.
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $23)
Alo Yoga Occasion Legging
Alo Yoga Women's Occasion Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Occasion Legging
Make a major statement in these Occasion Leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints: black, forest green, and red.
$84 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
ODODOS Athletic Pants with Pocket
Women's High Waisted Athletic Pants with Pocket
Amazon
ODODOS Athletic Pants with Pocket
Give the black yoga pants a break with these camouflage-printed leggings. Bonus: They provide maximum comfort for any workout with its 4-way stretch feature. 
$23 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
KENDALL + KYLIE Women's Python Ponte Phone Pocket Leggings
KENDALL + KYLIE Women's Python Ponte Phone Pocket Leggings
Amazon
KENDALL + KYLIE Women's Python Ponte Phone Pocket Leggings
This multi-functional Kendall + Kylie Python leggings can be worn to work out or for a casual look. These leggings feature a phone pocket on the left side.
$51.04 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $54)
HUE Seamless Leggings
HUE Women's Seamless Leggings
Amazon
HUE Seamless Leggings
If you're looking for a durable pair of black leggings that fit great, these are a good choice.
$18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $48)
Adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
Amazon
Adidas Women's Designed 2 Move 3-Stripes High-Rise Long Tights
These high-rise body-hugging leggings by adidas that feature a small inner pocket are a must-buy. Designed for an intense workout, they manage moisture with recycled polyester and elastane to help keep you dry.
$31 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
YASION Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings for Women
textured workout pants with butt lift enhanced functionality
Amazon
YASION Textured Scrunch Workout Leggings for Women
These are no ordinary capri pants. No need for enhanced functionality to make you look and feel slim. These Viral TikTok Leggings have a ruched butt -- a textured scrunch fabric that puts your body in the best light. Lizzo even tried them on!
$6 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. 
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
Redqenting High Waisted Seamless Leggings
Redqenting High Waisted Leggings for Women Workout Seamless Leggings Yoga Pants Sweat Proof Tummy Control Tights
Amazon
Redqenting High Waisted Seamless Leggings
These super-soft workout leggings are stretchy with tummy control and booty lift. They also control sweat so you can stay comfortably dry while you run, walk or do yoga. 
$22 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Printed Cropped Sports Leggings
Amazon Brand - AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Printed Cropped Sports Leggings
Amazon
AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Printed Cropped Sports Leggings
Take a break from the bland with these printed capri leggings. They come in three other dazzling patterns: marble print, snake and ditsy floral. 
$28.50 AND UP AT AMAZON
Sunzel Squat-Proof Workout Leggings
High-waisted squat proof workout leggings or yoga pants
Amazon
Sunzel Squat-Proof Workout Leggings
Slimming and squat-proof, Sunzel's yoga pants have a 4-way stretch to keep you comfortable whether you're in a lotus pose -- or doing dishes. 
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Oalka Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings
Oalka Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings
Amazon
Oalka Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings
These stretchy capris by Oalka come in 37 different colors. Scoop up a few for your New Year fitness routines!
$17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $21)
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
Amazon
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal leggings with pockets. They are perfect for winter to help keep you warm and dry while you workout or work from home.
$29 AT AMAZON
Core 10 Women's Studiotech Icon Series High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Legging
Core 10 Women's Studiotech Icon Series High Waist Eyelet Yoga Legging
Amazon
Core 10 Women's Studiotech Icon Series High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Legging
Built for the yoga studio and beyond, these Core 10 Women's Studiotech Icon Series High Waist 'Eyelet' Yoga Leggings feature a stylish scallop trim detail on the waistband and ankle. These leggings come in seven different colors, too!
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $42)
Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
adidas Women's Originals 3-Stripes Tights
Amazon
Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
Made with cotton and featuring a mid-rise cut, these classic adidas Original Women's 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe. 
$35.24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
No Nonsense Women's Cotton Lounge Capri Legging with Tech Pocket
No Nonsense Women's Cotton Lounge Capri Legging with Tech Pocket
Amazon
No Nonsense Women's Cotton Lounge Capri Legging with Tech Pocket
It's easy to look cute quick when you can throw on these capri pants from No Nonsense. 
$13 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $22)
Gimdumasa High-Waisted Yoga Pants with Pockets
High Waist Workout Leggings with Pockets and Tummy Control
Amazon
Gimdumasa High-Waisted Yoga Pants with Pockets
Designed for comfort and convenience, these leggings have a high waist for better tummy control and a hidden pocket to keep your phone or keys. 
$16.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
GYMSPT High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights
GYMSPT High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights
Amazon
GYMSPT High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights
Workout clothes reveal a lot, but they don't have to reveal everything with these High Waisted Tummy Control Booty Tights. The spandex scrunch fabric conceals cellulite while shaping and booty-lifting to accentuate the curves you want to show off. 
$13.45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
AURIQUE Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
Amazon
AURIQUE Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
These comfy, well-reviewed leggings from Amazon brand AURIQUE come in three colors: black, rose and oxblood. 
$28 AT AMAZON
Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant
Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant
The Go Walk Pants from Skechers have a little give around the ankles for maximum comfort for your walks.
$25 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $49)

