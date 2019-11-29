No surprise here: From tech gadgets to beauty goodies, Amazon has incredible deals for Black Friday.

The online retailer is offering limited-time Lightning Deals in all kinds of categories -- each product displays a countdown ticker so you can see how much longer you have to snap up the savings. Amazon Prime members can expect even more exclusives.

If you play your cards right, you can get all of your holiday shopping done in just a few clicks.

See ET Style's top Amazon picks below.

Charcoal Balancing Mask Belei Amazon Charcoal Balancing Mask Belei REGULARLY $18 $9.99 at Amazon

We're also excited about these deals:

Fashion

-Up to 50% off on Oakley & Ray-Ban sunglasses

-Up to 50% off on men's and women's clothing from Amazon Brands such as Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual and The Drop

-Up to 40% off on Levi's

-Up to 40% off on Under Armour

-Up to 35% off on Adidas shoes, clothing and accessories

-Up to 35% off on Herschel backpacks, wallets, hip packs and more

-35% off on 14k gold diamond stud earrings

-Up to 30% off on Calvin Klein underwear

-Up to 40% on jeans from AG, Hudson, and more

-Up to 40% on Champion, Puma and more

-Up to 40% on New Balance shoes and apparel

-Up to 35% on Reebok footwear and apparel

-Up to 35% on Ugly Christmas sweaters

Beauty

-Up to 45% off on Philips Sonicare appliances and brush heads

-Up to 40% off on professional and luxury beauty skincare, cosmetics, fragrance, hair products and more

-Up to 40% off on Aquaphor, Nivea and Eucerin

-Up to 33% off on select luxury beauty devices and accessories

-20% off on L'Oreal Paris brow stylist definers

Electronics and Home Accessories

-Save on headphones from Bose, Sony and more top brands

-Save on Samsung, Sony and LG TVs

-Up to 45% off on streaming devices and accessories

-Up to 35% off on Vitamix

-Save on iRobot Roomba 675 at $199.99 (originally $299)

-$70 off on Ring Video Doorbell Pro ($179)

-$25 off on new Echo Dot with Clock ($34.99)

See our sister sites for more Black Friday tech deals, Black Friday gaming deals, Black Friday kitchen deals and Black Friday Rachael Ray deals.

