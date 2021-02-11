Shopping

Amazon's Early Presidents' Day Sale: The Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Amazon Black Friday 2020 Kitchen and Cookware
Getty Images

After being in quarantine for months, chances are you’ve been cooking more than usual -- and probably looking for ways to make it faster and easier. There are loads of kitchen gadgets and tools to help you out and right now, you can find a lot of them at the Amazon's Early Presidents' Day Sale.  There are discounts on tons of cookware items and kitchen appliances for just about every want and need. 

Whether you’re treating yourself to a new food processor or you're replacing an old saucepan, Amazon has you covered. Amazon's Early Presidents' Day Sale serves up a ton of kitchen essentials, including non-stick and stainless steel cookware, enamel cookware, ceramic cookware, kitchen utensils, cast iron pots and pans, hand mixers, toaster ovens, air fryers, blenders, vegetable cutters, meat slicers and more.

Plus, the Amazon's Early Presidents' Day Sale has discounts on cookware and kitchen appliances from brands like Rachael Ray, Ayesha Curry Home Collection, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Gotham Steel, Hamilton Beach, Oster and NutriChef. 

Of course, Amazon's Early Presidents' Day Sale offer more than just cookware. Bargain hunters will find great sales on electronics, home decor items, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbagscamping gear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, jewelry, loungewear, tie dyekids shoes, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, winter jackets, athleisurewatches, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

Also, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Karl Lagerfeld, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American ApparelUggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin KleinAlo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names you can find deals on at Amazon's Early Presidents' Day Sale

If you don't know where to start, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to find the right kitchen appliance or cookware set with its new guide section. You can shop for all kinds of items to outfit your kitchen and getting things comfortable around the house. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find anything you need to make winter a little easier, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

If you're shopping for something unique, you can also shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the holiday shopping fun. 

Ahead, check out our top picks of cookware and kitchen sales with Amazon's Early Presidents' Day Sale

Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven
Amazon
Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven
If you've been toying with the idea of getting a countertop convection oven or an air fryer, this Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven is a no-brainer. You can use it to make all the things you make in your regular oven on top of the air fryer features. It's also an Amazon Choice product. Shop now to get it for $170 off the original price. 
$280 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $450)
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
A good cast iron Dutch oven makes getting food on the table easy for cooks of all skill levels. Shop now to get this one from Lodge at 38% off the original price. 
$70 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $115)
BLACK+DECKER Rice Cooker
BLACK+DECKER Rice Cooker.
Amazon
BLACK+DECKER Rice Cooker
If you're tired of rice boiling over in a saucepan, it might be time to get a rice cooker. This one is an Amazon Best Seller and you can buy it now for 30% off. 
$14 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
SIMPLETaste Handheld Milk Frother.
SIMPLETaste Handheld Milk Frother.
Amazon
SIMPLETaste Handheld Milk Frother.
Upgrade your daily dose of caffeine with this handheld milk frother. Shop now to get it at a 20% discount. 
$13 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $16)
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender
Amazon
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender
Make smoothies and blend soup without the mess with this immersion blender. Shop now to get it for 33% off the original price. 
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Cuisinart GR-4NP1 5-in-1 Griddler
Cuisinart GR-4NP1 5-in-1 Griddler, 13.5"(L) x 11.5"(W) x 7.12"(H), Silver With Silver/Black Dials
Amazon
Cuisinart GR-4NP1 5-in-1 Griddler
Up your sandwich game with this 5-in-1 countertop griddle. Press a panini or grill a burger in just minutes. 
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
This Instant Pot Duo combines the features of a Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer while cooking up to 70% faster. 
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender
Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender
Amazon
Ninja Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender
The Ninja's total crushing blades blends and purees ice, soups and smoothies in seconds for quick and easy recipes. 
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
DASH Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle
Dash Everyday Electric Skillet
Amazon
DASH Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle
Make pancakes, eggs and bacon every day with the Dash Everyday Electric Skillet. This easy-to-clean skillet maximizes space and time -- burgers, pancakes, grilled cheese sandwiches can be on the table in just minutes. 
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Bloc
Amazon
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Available with black or white handles, this pairing and chef's knife set is a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and cutlery maker Cangshan. 
$265 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $300)
Le Chateau Wine Decanter
Le Chateau Wine Decanter
Amazon
Le Chateau Wine Decanter
Elevate your wine nights with this gorgeous decanter, made from hand-blown lead-free crystal. It also makes a great gift for any wine lover in your life.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine
Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine
Amazon
Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine
Save more than 100 bucks on this comprehensive Mr. Coffee coffee maker, which can make a variety of types and sizes of java.
$243 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360)
Philips Soup Maker
Philips Soup Maker
Amazon
Philips Soup Maker
The Philips Soup Maker is perfect for when you don't have a plan for dinner. It transforms ingredients into soup in just 18 minutes by heating and blending.
$110 AT AMAZON REGULARLY $150
Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Marco Almond Knives
Amazon
Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Selena Gomez recently used this dazzling set of rainbow knives on her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. This exact set has been selling out on Amazon; next time it disappears, you can grab it in two other styles -- or this rainbow dupe set from Hampton Forge. 
$47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $71)
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart
Amazon
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart
If you don't an air fryer yet, now's your chance to score a good one at a discount. It'll change your life. 
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $96)
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece
Amazon
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece
We're particularly in love with this set in the cheerful lavender shade. 
$100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set
Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set
Amazon
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set
This 10-piece bakeware set -- a Rachael Ray gem among Rachael Ray gems -- includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan.
$90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5
Amazon Smart Oven, a Certified for Humans device – plus Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5
The Amazon Smart Oven is a 4-in-1 appliance that serves as your microwave, convection oven, food warmer and air fryer. Its whole vibe is "preset it and forget it" -- the smart oven has 30+ built-in presets and is activated via voice control with Alexa through a compatible Echo device. This bundle includes the Echo Show 5.
$340 AT AMAZON

