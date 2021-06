Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals for Beauty Lovers

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop the entire Amazon Beauty Gift Guide and see ET Style's picks below.

Slip Silk Sleepmask Sephora Slip Silk Sleepmask Because beauty sleep is essential, help her get her zzz's with a high-quality silk eye mask. This luxurious one-size-fits-all sleep mask delivers anti-aging benefits, as it doesn't tug at the delicate parts of the face. (It comes in tons of cute colors, too.) $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver Amazon Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver This is the perfect present for anyone who loves to play with hairstyles. This curling iron can give her those loose waves you can only get at the beach! It can make just about anyone look photo book perfect in just a few minutes. $32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Amazon Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Elevate your skincare routine with a facial steamer for a spa-like facial. The steamer only hydrates and decongests the skin, but it also preps it for optimal absorption of skincare products. Use after your face wash and before exfoliation, followed by your favorite toner, serum and moisturizer. $40 AT AMAZON Buy Now

NuFace Fix Amazon NuFace Fix Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. Pop this Mascara-sized Skin Care Device in purse for whenever you need an instant pick me up -- it firms, smooths, and tightens while you're on the go. $149 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Foot Spa Massager with Heat Bubbles Amazon Foot Spa Massager with Heat Bubbles You can't always fit good personal care products in a makeup bag. This foot spa can help soften dry skin on your feet and with a little shea butter afterward, moisture will return to your tired toes to get them ready for sandals. $48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Roselyn Boutique Jade Roller Amazon Roselyn Boutique Jade Roller If you've been considering a jade roller, this one won't break the bank. Discover how just how soothing jade rollers are for 46% off the regular price. $14 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $26) Buy Now

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set Amazon LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set If you want to give a beauty gift with a personal touch, a gift box might be in order. No one would turn away a good bath bomb to add to their skincare routine! $27 AT AMAZON Buy Now

REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller This REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller is great for someone who needs indulgence at the ready. This roller gives your face a gentle DIY massage while soaking up oil that makes your face and makeup look shiny. $10 AT AMAZON Buy Now

FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler Amazon FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler Attention folks! This is the flat iron that Beyonce uses! Beyonce told Instyle about her love for this flat iron “I’m crazy about it! I can’t live without my flat iron! It takes me about an hour to do my hair, and the only time I don’t is when I’m on vacation.” This FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler is a compact flat iron whose rounded edges allows you to easily add waves or curls flawlessly. $109 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $155) Buy Now

Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream Amazon Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream The Perfect Curl Kit from Moroccanoil tames frizzy hair and gives curls definition. The no-foam cleanser and nourishing styler is a one-step shampoo and conditioner duo that detangles, nourishes, and cleanses without drying and it's suitable for all curl types. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $78) Buy Now

Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror Amazon Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror If your loved one needs proper vanity mirror, this is the one to get. It's the perfect addition to any beauty routine to spot fine lines and wrinkles or blemishes if you have acne prone skin. $23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit Amazon PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit Have a friend who loves spa treatments but not the price of them? This at-home microdermabrasion kit includes an easy-to-use facial tool that works to clear away dead skin cells and reveal a healthy, glowing complexion. $159 AT AMAZON Buy Now

