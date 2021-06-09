Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals for Beauty Lovers
It's time for a beauty product update! Amazon's Prime Day starts June 21, but right now, anyone who loves a good foundation or eyeshadow palette can find dozens of discounts with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals. From the best skincare product for oily skin to bath bombs, you can find a deal on a product a beauty lover needs.
Beyond beauty, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.
As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
Shop the entire Amazon Beauty Gift Guide and see ET Style's picks below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day
The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Starts June 21: What You Need to Know
Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Swimwear under $50
Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring
265 Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Fire TVs, Apple, Gucci, Echo & More
Early Prime Day Deals for the Home on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More
Everything TikTok Made Us Buy: Fashion, Beauty, Home and More
Early Prime Day Deals: Leggings from Alo Yoga, Adidas, Calvin Klein
The Best Makeup Dupes For High-End Products
The 20 Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now
Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021
Shopbop Designer Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Hundreds of Styles