Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 65% Off Designer Backpacks
The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!
Designer backpacks are on sale as part of the Amazon Fall Sale. Fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel and Vera Bradley are on huge discount.
From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection to carry everywhere you go from the office or school to the beach or for travel.
Although Amazon Prime Day just got announced as Oct. 13-14, the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best designer backpacks on sale at Amazon.
This Frye and Co backpack featuring woven leather detail and dip dye leather. This purse comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika.
The Lucky Brand Vala Backpack is a leather backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. This backpack comes in five colors.
This chic Gemini Link Canvas Backpack by Tory Burch is classic and one of Amazon's best sellers.
This trendy Herschel backpack is available in 36 different colors and patterns.
The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. This TUMI backpack comes in four different colors, too.
The Campus Backpack is made with signature quilted cotton in Vera Bradley's colorful patterns.
The Kate Spade Small Bradley Wilson Road Poppy Backpack is made of nylon and is a perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.
The Rebecca Minkoff Alice Backpack is made in satin and had adjustable shoulder straps.
The XL Campus Backpack is made from. Vera Bradley colorful quilted cotton. This backpack features two side slip pockets, a front zip pocket with hidden front horizontal pocket, main entry compartment, front compartment, laptop compartment, and a hidden back zip pocket so you can travel easily and in style.
This Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack is made of imported leather, fabric lining, zip closure and adjustable shoulder straps. This backpack is $250 off the retail price, while supplies last.
Oakley's Blade 30 Backpack is super light and comfy to wear. This Oakley backpack comes in six colors.
