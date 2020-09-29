Shopping

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 65% Off Designer Backpacks

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
vera bradley backpack
Courtesy of Amazon / Vera Bradley

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Designer backpacks are on sale as part of the Amazon Fall Sale. Fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel and Vera Bradley are on huge discount. 

From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection to carry everywhere you go from the office or school to the beach or for travel. 

Although Amazon Prime Day just got announced as Oct. 13-14, the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best designer backpacks on sale at Amazon. 

Esme Backpack
Frye and Co.
Frye and Co. Esme Backpack
Amazon
Esme Backpack
Frye and Co.

This Frye and Co backpack featuring woven leather detail and dip dye leather. This purse comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika. 

REGULARLY $198

Vala Backpack
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Vala Backpack
Amazon
Vala Backpack
Lucky Brand

The Lucky Brand Vala Backpack is a leather backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. This backpack comes in five colors.

REGULARLY $162.90

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch

This chic Gemini Link Canvas Backpack by Tory Burch is classic and one of Amazon's best sellers.

REGULARLY $328

Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack
Amazon
Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel

This trendy Herschel backpack is available in 36 different colors and patterns.

REGULARLY $74.99

Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
TUMI
Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Amazon
Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
TUMI

The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. This TUMI backpack comes in four different colors, too.

REGULARLY $100

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley

The Campus Backpack is made with signature quilted cotton in Vera Bradley's colorful patterns.

REGULARLY $115

Small Bradley Wilson Road Poppy Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Small Bradley Wilson Road Poppy Backpack
Amazon
Small Bradley Wilson Road Poppy Backpack
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade Small Bradley Wilson Road Poppy Backpack is made of nylon and is a perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.

REGULARLY $225

Alice Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Alice Backpack
Amazon
Alice Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Alice Backpack is made in satin and had adjustable shoulder straps.

REGULARLY $155.66

Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley

The XL Campus Backpack is made from. Vera Bradley colorful quilted cotton. This backpack features two side slip pockets, a front zip pocket with hidden front horizontal pocket, main entry compartment, front compartment, laptop compartment, and a hidden back zip pocket so you can travel easily and in style.

REGULARLY $130

Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade

This Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack is made of imported leather, fabric lining, zip closure and adjustable shoulder straps. This backpack is $250 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $429

Blade 30 Blackout Backpack
Oakley
Oakley Blade 30 Backpack
Amazon
Blade 30 Blackout Backpack
Oakley

Oakley's Blade 30 Backpack is super light and comfy to wear.  This Oakley backpack comes in six colors.

REGULALRY $61.94

Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0
S-ZONE
Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0
Amazon
Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0
S-ZONE

