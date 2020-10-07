Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 75% on Designer Sandals

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals at the Amazon Fall Sale at up to 75% off. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind, like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip-flops. The Amazon Big Fall Sale has tons of fashion brands to shop and awesome sale prices on select styles.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, loungewear, tie dye and jewelry.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for summer sandals, and keep checking back this week for more deals from the Amazon Big Fall Sale event.

Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe Amazon Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are major -- for a minor price. REGULARLY $215 $193.50 at Amazon

Women's Charlotte Wedge Soludos Amazon Women's Charlotte Wedge Soludos These black espadrilles are stylish for summer. REGULARLY $125.03 $31.80 at Amazon

Braelynn Flat Sandal UGG Amazon Braelynn Flat Sandal UGG These stylish Uggs Braelynn Flat Sandals come in three colors: black, rose gold and pink. They are also 67% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $120 $83.80 at Amazon

Women's Lyon Wedge Espadrilles Soludos Amazon Women's Lyon Wedge Espadrilles Soludos These wedge espadrilles have a wraparound tie and are perfect for summer. REGULARLY $182.32 $94.95 at Amazon

Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals TOMS Amazon Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals TOMS These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are available in 12 different colors and fabrics. REGULARLY $89 $46.95 at Amazon

Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge Soludos Amazon Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge Soludos These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. These sandals are $100 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $154.99 $46.50 at Amazon

Women's Noles Vinyl Slides, Black Dolce Vita Amazon Women's Noles Vinyl Slides, Black Dolce Vita Save 70% off the retail price on these Dolce Vita sandals, while supplies last. REGULARLY $122 $36.60 at Amazon

Heels Open Toe Sandals Crocs Amazon Heels Open Toe Sandals Crocs These Croc Heels Open Toe Sandals come in three colors: black, pink and silver. REGULARLY $44.99 $34.70 at Amazon

Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Amazon Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. REGULARLY $99 $39.42 at Amazon

Garston Flat Sandal Lucky Brand Amazon Garston Flat Sandal Lucky Brand The Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal come in 27 different colors, so there is literally something for everyone under $60. REGULARLY $79 $55.99 at Amazon

Yoga Sling 2 Sandal Sanuk Amazon Yoga Sling 2 Sandal Sanuk These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 21 different colors and styles. REGULARLY $40 $24.47 at Amazon

Dina Flat Sandal Steve Madden Amazon Dina Flat Sandal Steve Madden These leather Steve Madden Dina Flat Sandals come in four colors: tan, black, rose gold and yellow. REGULARLY $59.95 $37.17 at Amazon

Rina Sandals SCHUTZ Amazon Rina Sandals SCHUTZ The SCHUTZ Women's Rina Sandals come in honey brown and have a 3.5" heel. REGULARLY $175 $122.50 at Amazon

On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Skechers Amazon On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Skechers The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers sandal you didn't know you needed. REGULARLY $50 $35.75 at Amazon

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 65% Off Designer Shoes

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Shoes + Boots

The Best Designer Shoes -- Gucci, Rothy's, Tory Burch, Coach, Allsaints, Frye, Marc Jacobs, TOMS and More

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Clothes, Shoes, Beauty & More

Allbirds: These Could Be the Most Comfortable Shoes You've Ever Worn

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More

Nordstrom Sale: Up to 85% Off Designer Clothes, Bags, Shoes & Watches

DSW Sale: 20% Off Everything + 40% Off Kids Backpacks

Naturalizer Labor Day Sale: Take 60% off Sandals + 30% off Sales Shoes

The Best Walking Shoes for Women -- Allbirds, Nike and More

16 Best Running Shoes for Women

Shoebacca Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Men's and Women's Shoes