Amazon's Fall Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Skechers Shoes

By Doriean Stevenson‍
The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Skechers is one of many brands offering deep discounts on products sold on the shopping site. 

If you're in the market, now's the time to give your kick game an upgrade with some fresh shoes from Skechers at a discount. If none of the available pairs are up your alley, don't worry: There are plenty of deals from footwear brands at Amazon's Sale. The sale features lots of luxury brand names, including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and others. 

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSoludosSupergaEddie BauerAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressessandalssneakersdesigner sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50designer backpacks and jewelry.

Whether you're looking for a lightweight pair of sandals for all-day outings, a cute pair to go with dark jeans or the always-in-style black sandal, there's a deal for you at the sales event. Plus, there are styles for men and kids so the whole family can have fresh kicks!

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Skechers at the Amazon Fall Sale

Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Skechers

This colorful pair of Sketcher sandals will complement any outfit.

REGULARLY $45

BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Skechers
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Skechers
REGULARLY $42

Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Amazon
Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Skechers
REGULARY $49.99

Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Sketchers
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Sketchers
REGULARLY $65

Women's Desert Kiss Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's Desert Kiss Sandal
Amazon
Women's Desert Kiss Sandal
Skechers

Kids' Go Walk Smart Sneaker
Skechers
Skechers Kids Go Walk Smart Sneaker
Amazon
Kids' Go Walk Smart Sneaker
Skechers

Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Sketchers
Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Amazon
Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Sketchers

The perfect slip on sporty loafer from Sketchers at a great deal.

REGULARLY $49.95

Women's On-The-go 600-Best-liked Flip-Flop
Sketchers
Women's On-The-go 600-Best-liked Flip-Flop
Amazon
Women's On-The-go 600-Best-liked Flip-Flop
Sketchers

This comfy Sketchers flip flops are perfect for running errands.

Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Amazon
Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
REGULARLY $50

Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Sketchers
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Sketchers
REGULARLY $65

Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Sketchers
Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Sketchers

The perfect mesh walking shoe. 

REGULARLY $50

Men's Canvas Slip-on Moccasin
Skechers
Skechers Men's Melson-volgo Canvas Slip on Moccasin
Amazon
Men's Canvas Slip-on Moccasin
Skechers
REGULARY $60

