Amazon's Fall Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Vera Bradley Bags

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Vera Bradley bags are on sale during the Amazon Big Fall Sale. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time.

The Amazon Fall Sale is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne akers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes and jewelry.

Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from Amazon's Big Fall Sale.

Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack Vera Bradley This soft, sling backpack is made from sustainable, water-repellent fabric. REGULARLY $55 $47.92 at Amazon

Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley A crossbody bag with multiple pockets you can wear everyday. REGULARLY $80 $56 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley cosmetic case to use for home and travel. REGULARLY $60 $49.99 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. REGULARLY $115 $78.22 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley This stylish Vera Bradley tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. This bag comes in multiple colors and prints for everyone's personal style. REGULARLY $100 $75.20 at Amazon

27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Vera Bradley Amazon 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Vera Bradley Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned suitcase. REGULARLY $328 $256.75 at Amazon

See all the sale items on Amazon.

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Kate Spade Sale: Save 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes, Shoes and Accessories

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 60% Off Rebecca Minkoff

Coach Sale: Get 50% Off Handbags, Wallets, Jewelry, Shoes and More

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins and More

Bloomingdale's Sale: Take 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Tory Burch Handbags & More

Jennifer Lopez Stars in Iconic Campaign for the Coach x Basquiat Line

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Designer Backpacks

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Select Handbags

Coach x Jennifer Lopez: Shop the New Collaboration Launched Today

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take 70% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Wallets & More

Amazon Prime Day Will Take Place Oct. 13-14

Nordstrom Sale: Up to 85% Off Designer Clothes, Bags, Shoes & Watches

Herschel Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Bags + Disney x Herschel Collab

43 Under-$50 Designer Clothing and Shoe Deals at the Amazon Sale

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 92% Off

The Best Designer Shoes - Coach, Rothy's, Tory Burch, Allsaints & More

The Best Fanny Packs -- Gucci, Coach x Basquiat, Burberry and More