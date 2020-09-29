Amazon's Fall Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Dresses
Dress deals continue! The Amazon Big Fall Sale is offering customers incredible savings on all types and styles of designer dresses.
Shop the Amazon Big Fall Sale for top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali and Theory and save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a few new fall dresses or are already planning outfits with essential items for cooler months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.
Although Amazon Prime Day just got announced as Oct. 13-14, the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne
Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes -- plus hundreds of more options and seasonally relevant deals await at the summer sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks of the best designer dresses from the Amazon sale.
A versatile and elegant Norma Kamali gown inspired by classic Grecian styling.
Rolla's Women's Midsummer Linen Dress is the perfect dress for all of your summer outside occasions. Also, it's on sale for 30% off while styles last.
This WAYF Zander Tiered Halter Midi Dress is 50% off, while supplies last.
A fun and flirty floral dress that looks great with sneakers or heels.
Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress at a great deal at under $100. This dress comes in three colors: blue, pink and teal.
This Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress comes in many plus sizes up to 24.
This For Love & Lemons Fit and Flare dress comes in two colors: white and buttercream.
This Sequin Fishtail Dress by KAMALIKULTURE is a show stopper in black sequins.
The Keepsake Wistful Midi Dress is a perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.
This Sweetie Slip Dress By Young, Fabulous and Broke is right on trend.
The Baja Babe Dress by Free People is a gorgeous midi dress with metallic floral print.
The best part of this sweet cotton Colorblock Maxi Dress by English Factory is the pockets.
This Free People V-neck maxi dress has cap sleeves and comes in six fun colors.
This festive floral dress has a V-neckline and a center slit in the front.
The Marchesa Notte Sleeveless Printed Charmeuse Cocktail Dress is a showstopper for under $100.
The Tanya Taylor tie-dye Honor Midi Dress is totally on trend.
A colorful striped maxi dress from Jack by BB Dakota.
