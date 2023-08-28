Sales & Deals

Amazon's Labor Day Fashion Sale Is Packed With Big Fall Savings on Clothes, Shoes and Accessories

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon End-of-Summer Fashion Sale
Getty Images

Summer is winding down, but the Labor Day sales are just heating up this week. Amazon's Labor Day Fashion Sale is officially in full swing, with up to 80% off best-selling items from your favorite brands. From adidas footwear to Levi's denim, plus deep discounts on Amazon's own essentials and more, there's no better time to save on clothes that can easily transition from summer into fall.

Whether you're heading back to school or returning to the office this fall, Amazon is offering unbeatable deals on clothing, shoes and accessories to keep you looking stylish all season long. 

Shop Amazon's Fashion Sale

While we love a good statement piece, one of the best things you can shop during the Amazon savings event is wardrobe basics. Starting at just $8, you can stock up on joggers and cotton tees for men and women, classic blue jeans from top brands, lightweight jackets, stylish separates for the office and so much more. 

To help guide your shopping experience, we've rounded up the best deals on men's and women's clothing to shop during Amazon's Labor Day Fashion Sale. Below, check out our favorite Amazon fashion deals that you can wear into fall — while they're still in stock.

Best Amazon Fashion Deals for Women

Jessica Simpson Women's Pixie Crop Jean Jacket
Jessica Simpson Women's Pixie Crop Jean Jacket
Amazon
Jessica Simpson Women's Pixie Crop Jean Jacket

The Jessica Simpson Classic Pixie Feminine Fit Crop Jean Jacket features a curved fit with a slight high low hem — available in standard and plus sizes. 

$80$36
adidas Women's Hoops 3.0 Low Basketball Shoe
adidas Women's Hoops 3.0 Low Basketball Shoe
Amazon
adidas Women's Hoops 3.0 Low Basketball Shoe

Everyone needs a good pair of white sneakers, and these kicks from Adidas are equally cute and comfy.

$70$65
BTFBM Women's Long Satin Skirt
BTFBM Women's Long Satin Skirt
Amazon
BTFBM Women's Long Satin Skirt

This versatile satin midi skirt can be paired with a solid bodysuit for an easy fall look. 

$33$27
WITH COUPON
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.

$80$59
Michael Kors Women's Chelsea Aviator
Michael Kors Women's Chelsea Aviator
Amazon
Michael Kors Women's Chelsea Aviator

These timeless rose gold Michael Kors aviator sunglasses feature metal frames and a double-bridge design for a stylish look.

$99$45
IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants
Amazon
IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

With functional pockets and four-way stretch, these leggings are perfect for everyday wear. Plus, they have over 54,000 4.6-star reviews on Amazon. 

$30$26
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers
Amazon
Coutgo Womens Classic Penny Loafers

Crocodile-inspired faux leather adds an interesting texture to this affordable pair.

$60$45
WITH COUPON
MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit
MANGOPOP Women's Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit
Amazon
MangoPop Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit

You can never have too many basics in your wardrobe, and this black bodysuit goes with everything.

$35$21
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
Amazon
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set

With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the jogger set you've always wanted to wear. The cropped loungewear set comes in 18 vibrant colors.

$64$39
WITH COUPON
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.

$80$56
Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for. 

$171$120

Best Amazon Fashion Deals for Men

Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant
Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Stretch Chino Pant

Made with 72% organic cotton, these slim-fit chino pants are designed for all day comfort.

$31$19
adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe
adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe

With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from Adidas feature a hybrid midsole for a springy feel. 

$120$60
Hanes Originals Crewneck T-Shirt
Hanes Originals Crewneck T-Shirt
Amazon
Hanes Originals Crewneck T-Shirt

This Hanes Originals Crewneck T-Shirt is sure to become your favorite go-to shirt.

$12$8
Levi's Men's 531 Athletic Slim Jeans
Levi's Men's 531 Athletic Slim Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 531 Athletic Slim Jeans

These slim jeans are ideal for athletic builds with a slim ankle and enough room in the thigh area. 

$80$56
Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers
Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers
Amazon
Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers

Made of genuine leather, these Cole Haan shoes give off a dressier look while offering all the comfort of your favorite sneakers.

$90$75
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt
Amazon
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt

Available in plenty of stylish colors, this short-sleeve dress shirt is a fall staple.

$26$20
adidas Men's Aeroready Essentials Woven 3-Stripes Tapered Pants
adidas Men's Aeroready Essentials Woven 3-Stripes Tapered Pants
Amazon
adidas Men's Aeroready Essentials Woven 3-Stripes Tapered Pants

Adidas' 3-Stripes Tapered Pants feature AEROREADY to manage your body's moisture and keep you dry on warm days. 

$50$42
Oakley Men's Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses
Oakley Men's Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon
Oakley Men's Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses

Oakley's Sylas Rectangular Sunglasses feature PRIZM Lens Technology to enhance color, contrast and detail in any environment. 

$195$135
Florsheim Men's Throttle Moc Penny Loafer
Florsheim Men's Throttle Moc Penny Loafer
Amazon
Florsheim Men's Throttle Moc Penny Loafer

For both professional and casual wear, these leather penny loafers feature a soft suede lining and cushioned footbed.

$110$70
GAP Men's Cargo Jogger Pants
GAP Men's Cargo Jogger Pants
Amazon
GAP Men's Cargo Jogger Pants

For an ultra-casual option, these jogger-style cargo pants will keep you comfy all day long.

$60$42

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

